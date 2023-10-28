Panthers win big over Chieftains in top-of-table clash to stay unbeaten

Evandale Panthers have established themselves as the ones to beat in the TCL premier league, defeating Hadspen by 126 runs.
As the top-of-the-table sides met, the Panthers made 8-251 before dismissing their opponents for 125 in just the 21st over.
Evandale's openers Mark Cooper (30) and Grant Davern (17 off 17 balls) both made starts but the third-wicket partnership between captain-coach Jonty Manktelow and Nikhil Bhatkar put the game firmly in their favour.
They combined for a 149-run stand before Bhatkar departed for 82 off just 57 balls, with Manktelow later becoming a victim of the 6-34 collapse.
He fell just short of a century, making 96 off 91 balls as recruits Glenn Ellis (3-40) and Jayden Last (3-49) finished as the best bowlers.
The Chieftains consistently lost wickets within their chase, with captain Ethan Conway the main reprieve scoring 40 off 29 balls.
As he fell at 5-90, the home side lost 5-35, with Zac Reissig (20 off 14 balls) putting in a strong effort at the end before being the final batter dismissed.
The Panthers' bowlers shared the love as Sam McLean (3-28), Harwinder Singh Bhangu (3-30), Rickie Wells (2-25) and Jacob Walker (2-39) all finished with respectable figures, while keeper Bhatkar was involved in four dismissals.
Longford's Hammad Shah hit the first century of the season, finishing with an unbeaten 118 as his side defeated ACL by 64 runs.
He hit 13 fours and one six, leading the Tigers to 6-249 after a 104-run opening partnership with Jackson Blair (42 from 35) and an 88-run stand with captain-coach Richard Howe (47 from 53).
ACL's captain-coach Troy Huggins finished with 4-28 off his six overs before his side put together a respectable chase - with six batters reaching double figures.
Opener Simon Chappell was the most damaging, occupying time at the crease for his 41 off 64 balls before centurion Shah claimed his sole wicket of the day.
The returning Shaun Woods and Ben Harris both made 22 as the second-highest scorers, while each of Longford's eight bowlers finished with a wicket to their name.
Left-armer Patrick Morehouse was the sole multiple wicket-taker with 2-28 off his full allotment.
Coming off the bye, Trevallyn remained undefeated in a comfortable eight-wicket win over Legana.
Dismissing the Durhams for 120, who were led by number-10 batter Sarpreet Singh (38 off 30), Trevallyn were able to chase the target for the loss of only two wickets as Daniel Smith and Nick Garwood got the job done.
Smith smacked an unbeaten 71 off 32 balls with 12 fours and three maximums, while Garwood made 39 not out off 33 balls.
Smith also finished as Trevallyn's best bowler with 4-42 off eight overs, with fill-in skipper Sean Barry taking 3-16 off just 20 balls bowled.
Trevallyn's win put them second on the table, above Hadspen by net run-rate, ahead of a clash between the two next week.
Batting
Bowling
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.