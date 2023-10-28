Stanlake and Murfet star as Raiders set up day-two chase

Greater Northern Raiders are setting themselves a one-day run-chase after North Hobart enjoyed the upper hand of their Cricket Tasmania Premier League two-day clash.
On the opening day at the TCA Ground, the Demons opted to bat first and posted 202 all out.
In reply, Raiders reached 5-51 but coach Alistair Taylor said this sets up a simple equation for the second half of the contest next Saturday.
"We've still got some batting in the shed and the way we look at it we have all day to get 160 runs so we're still confident we can get the chocolates and go from there," Taylor said. "But the first hour next week will be the key.
"There were some pleasing aspects but it was disappointing as well, especially with the bat, which is something we will have to start to rectify."
Australian One-Day International Billy Stanlake produced brilliant figures of 4-16 off 10 overs as Sam O'Mahony claimed 4-44 and Daniel Murfet 2-22 off 10 in an excellent return to the side.
"We did not bowl particularly well in the first session," admitted Taylor, who took four catches behind the stumps. "Dravid Rao was probably the pick of the bowlers early on, but then Sam and Billy started to have an impact and Daniel came on and also got reward. So in the end to get them out for 200 was pretty good after the start we made."
Aiden Bariol (70) and captain Jack White (67) led the run-scoring as North Hobart lost the last six for just 10 runs.
Three golden ducks blighted the Raiders' reply.
"Brayden DeVries was run out first ball and I didn't trouble the scorers either so unfortunately we put ourselves under the pump straight away," Taylor added.
"Daniel (Murfet) batted well on his return to the side but unfortunately got out with three overs to go and then Dravid going in as night watchman getting out first ball wasn't ideal."
Taylor said Sheffield's Ethan Clark showed plenty of resolve to be on six not out after facing 60 challenging deliveries, not least from Launceston product Alex Pyecroft who took 4-24.
"That was a really good learning experience for Ethan, he would not have faced that sort of quality bowling much before.
"Alex Pyecroft just had the ball on a string, he was superb."
