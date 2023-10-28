Spirit of Tasmania IV launch celebrated with Tassie bubbles

The first ship in the new Spirit of Tasmania fleet has been launched in Finland with a bottle of Tasmanian sparkling wine used to mark the occasion.
The vessel, now officially named the Spirit of Tasmania IV was launched at the ship yard of shipbuilder Rauma Marine Construction.
"Both Spirit of Tasmania and RMC have invested significant time on this project and to see that culmination of effort today in the official naming and launch of the vessel was truly rewarding," Spirit of Tasmania chairman Michael Grainger said.
Mr Grainger's wife Deborah Grainger broke the Tasmanian wine on the vessel's bow to honour a long-standing maritime tradition that brings good fortune to ships on their voyages.
The two new ferries are the first purpose-built vessels for Bass Strait crossings, said Spirit of Tasmania's CEO Bernard Dwyer.
