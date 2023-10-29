Dancers don their kilts in Tasmanian Highland Dance Championships

The sound of bagpipes could be heard echoing through the halls of Riverside High School's gymnasium at this year's Tasmanian Highland Dancing Championships.
Dancers of all ages were dressed in traditional Scottish Highland uniforms as they competed in the Tasmanian leg of the national competition.
President of the Tasmanian State Committee of Highland Kim Roe said they had record entries this year, with dancers coming from all across Australia.
"Each state has their championships and we have about four national championships a year in different places," Ms Roe said.
She said Tasmania had a "very high standard" when it came to performing on the national stage.
"I think last year we had two girls that made the world finals for 12 to 15 years, and they're both from Launceston," she said.
While dancers often start as young as four years old, Ms Roe said it could be learnt at any age.
"We've got 18-year-olds who are beginner dancers so it's for everybody," Ms Roe said.
"It became popular because we had all the Scottish immigrants come out; it's very competitive in Canada, the USA, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa."
Over the years, Ms Roe said she's enjoyed watching the culture around the competitions grow.
"I love seeing them clap for each other when they get a prize, even if they haven't got one but their friend has so they jump up; it's got a really good atmosphere."
"It's really good for building mental strength and having to deal with success and maybe failure in your own eyes."
