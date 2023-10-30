Paul McDermott's new show is making a 'sweet-voiced' assault on society

If you ask Paul McDermott what his memories of Launceston's Princess Theatre are, the long-touring comedian and '90s Good News Week host will open with something you weren't expecting - which might just be the key to his comedy.
"It was one of the weirdest nights I've ever had performing," McDermott said.
It was with GUD - a musical comedy band composed of McDermott, Mick Moriarty and Cameron Bruce - and, unlike any musical comedy concert before or after it, he and his bandmates found themselves crowd surfing.
"They were passing us over their hands to the back of the room and then forward again," McDermott said.
"I think Mick got dropped on his head at one point - it was a great night."
And although he hasn't got any plans to ride any audience-shaped waves at the Princess ever again - "It was a stupid idea, but god it was funny" - he is coming back to Launceston this November with a new show: Paul McDermott + 1 Blood Orange.
The third collaboration between McDermott and guitarist Glenn Moorhouse (a Launceston boy himself), the musical comedy show is an "exploration of new territory" where McDermott takes on three themes facing contemporary society: The fall of Empire, the rise of women, and "wanking", but not necessarily in that order.
"We're looking at these issues like England in the wake of Brexit, the monarchy, America and its insanity, and that's all the fall of the empires," McDermott said of the show.
It's a lot to squeeze into a few five minute songs, but McDermott isn't worried; he knows what he's doing. It's "daring and dangerous" with its absurdity and pointed rage and he said it's a dark antidote to the nervous and over-protective era.
He doesn't mind a bit of shocked silence, if it arrives during a show - for him that's where a great deal of comedy lies; it means he's hit the mark.
The formula is something McDermott has perfected over a 40-year career in comedy, but what he's most excited about in this show is its second segment, a new direction for him, about the opposite sex..
"It's a section dedicated to the women in the audience and it usually gets a great response from the ladies," he said.
"As white males it's probably areas we're not meant to stray into, and certainly since I've started it's not a topic I've ever broached before which is exciting. The best part is that the men get to sit there a bit dazed and confused, which is how I think men spend most of their lives anyway."
McDermott also has to mention a "little song about an unfortunate issue of self pleasure" which comes not from personal experience but personal fear and makes up the show's third topic.
"I don't want to give it away but, basically, it's just a little tale of horror followed by a really beautiful song - if you don't listen to the words," he said.
"Pardon the pun but the whole show is the broad strokes."
Paul McDermott's Blood Orange arrives at the Princess Theatre in Launceston on Wednesday, November 22. Tickets are available at the Theatre North website.
