Launceston Palestine community holds vigil for deaths overseas

A vigil was held in Civic Square on Saturday by the Friends of Palestine, who condemned the loss of innocent lives in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Over 100 supporters marched from Civic Square to the Brisbane Street Mall donning flags and signs, shouting protest chants along the way.
Friends of Palestine speaker Mostafa Seleem said they wanted to raise awareness about what was happening overseas.
"It's to really tell the public about the war crimes being committed," Dr Seleem said.
"Those people who have been in siege for over 16 or 17 years and over the past three weeks have had no water, no fuel and overnight no internet or communication to the outer world," Dr Seleem said.
At the time of writing, some 7000 Palestinians have been killed, including nearly 3000 children.
Dr Seleem said the Tasmanian Palestinian community was in "pain and anguish".
"The community cannot find a taste for the food they eat; people tell me that water tastes bitter and nothing really tastes the same," Dr Saleem said.
"Now people can't continue their meals with their children watching what's going on in the news, people are having problems sleeping and this is here, 20,000 kilometers away."
He said the Australian government should be doing more.
"For humanitarian purposes, please do something for those people; there's nothing we can do beyond what we've just done," he said.
"I know the government is under a lot of pressure and there are a lot of things that control someone's decision making, however, a life is a life.
"This isn't just one life- we're talking about thousands and thousands of people."
The Australian Government has promised an extra $15 million in humanitarian relief for Gaza.
One marcher, Zulkarnain Shariff, said the vigil showed the government and people of Australia there were people supporting Gaza.
"We don't advocate for any violence at all, whether it's towards Muslims or towards the Jewish community," Mr Shariff said.
"We should at least try to work for peace because right now looking at things, it's escalating to something that's even worse."
Dr Saleem said they would try for another vigil, but it was up to the local authorities to get another permit.
"We will apply through the normal channels, we'll go through the same process and we'll be very grateful if they allow us to do this one more time," Dr Saleem said.
"The reaction today was beyond what we've expected, the public now knows the local community of Launceston has been very supportive."
