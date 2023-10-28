The Examiner
Launceston Palestine community holds vigil for deaths overseas

Duncan Bailey
Duncan Bailey
Updated October 28 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 5:33pm
Dr Mostafa Seleem addresses the crowd at the Vigil for Palestine in Civic Square. Picture Rod Thompson
A vigil was held in Civic Square on Saturday by the Friends of Palestine, who condemned the loss of innocent lives in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

