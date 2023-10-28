Time to tackle the 'unacceptable' waiting times at LGH

Recently I incurred an eye injury that my GP was unable to resolve and recommended I attend the LGH emergency department.
I arrived at reception at 6.34pm, was well received by the triage nurse who immediately gave me some pain relief.
I then proceeded to wait until about 2.00am the next morning before a doctor was available to attend to my needs. She was able to remove the offending article and I was sent back to the waiting room.
I was called again at about 4.00 am for a further procedure.
The staff were caring and competent and the night shift triage nurse was very concerned about the length of time I spent in the waiting room and was able to assist me with further pain relief.
My experience certainly confirms the unacceptable length of time that ED patients are required to wait for treatment that is well reported in the press.
Someone needs to take responsibility for improving this situation and I would suggest increasing the number of available staff and beds would be a good starting point.
Furthermore, a simple improvement in the quality of the seats in the waiting room would make extended stays more comfortable.
Ten hours sitting on hard plastic seats with no sleep and with minimal pain relief was certainly a challenge.
I hope some action will soon be taken to alleviate this situation and I look forward to reading about better outcomes at the LGH emergency department.
Ian Cheney, Legana
I am astonished that the new subdivision being built off Ables Hill Rd is having driveways entrances on to the road and some right on a sharp bend which will be extremely dangerous with all our increased traffic,
I would have thought it could have been a lot better designed without individual driveways onto a very busy highway, to my thinking it's a very backward move.
John Campbell, St Leonards
In response to Phil Pyke (The Examiner, October 27), I respectfully suggest it is all well and good to say it is now time for Tasmanians to pay for better services in rural areas.
I respectfully offer up the following scenarios as to why I am against this form of levy raising.
It will be the tax that will take food from the dinner table at mealtime from a family that is already struggling during this cost-of-living crisis. It will be the tax that will have those Tasmanians on a fixed income, think of aged pensioners, disability pensioners and so on debating do I get my prescription filled or do I have enough in this cost-of-living crisis to cover the increased fire levy.
It will be a financial burden for many businesses and households that will not be able to pay it.
Anthony Camino, Westbury
The report showing a comparison of electricity and gas prices (Examiner 26th October) confirms a fortunate decision I made when buying my house eight years ago.
I had always preferred cooking and heating with gas, and it was high on my list of priorities when looking for a house.
The house I wanted did not have gas but met all my other criteria, so I bought it. I compensated for not having gas with a ducted heat pump and an induction stove top.
The heat-pump is clean and efficient with no health-threatening gas by-products polluting the air. The same with the induction stove top, which has fourteen settings for fine heat control, timers on the elements, boil-over cut-off and a flat surface for easy cleaning.
Being all-electric I can take advantage of new supply technologies as they become available, and I have a choice of providers.
While some people may need gas for specific uses, I wouldn't recommend it to anyone these days, as the report shows gas is becoming more expensive and fossil fuels are hopefully being phased out.
Steve Saunders, West Launceston
