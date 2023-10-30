The Examinersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Opinion

Mountain a case against more charges to enjoy Tasmania's national parks

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated October 30 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"This must be a national park for the people for all time. It is magnificent, and people must know about it and enjoy it ... providing they pay their $15 for the shuttle bus."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
Snapshot for Round 9 of the AFLW season
Adelaide sealed a top-two AFLW finish with a thrilling three-point victory over North Melbourne. (Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS)
Justin Chadwick, Anna Harrington and Joanna Guelas
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.