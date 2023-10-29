New AFL stadium plan for Regatta Point is a sweet lure for some

A new bombshell in a dazzling new stadium idea for Hobart is seducing the Southern establishment.
I call it the Confederacy.
Former Premier Paul Lennon and a consortium has stunned the Parliament and wider community with a panacea to the Mac Point Stadium controversy Premier Jeremy Rockliff finds himself embroiled in.
The AFL would only grant Tasmania an AFL club if the government built a whiz bang stadium, worth about $1 billion by now.
The Hobart City Council, the RSL, and enough MPs in Parliament to sink the stadium, have come out opposing it, mainly because it's too big and will overshadow the Hobart Cenotaph.
Enter the former Premier and his mates, who have flagged a mega stadium at nearby Regatta Point, built on reclaimed land and not so big above ground as to overshadow the Cenotaph.
The Cenotaph was just one of the problems with the Mac Point stadium but I reckon it would sink the project even without any other factors in play.
The $2.3 billion Regatta Point stadium would have a 23,000 capacity, underground parking for 5000 vehicles, 450 flashy apartments, a private hospital, convention centre and room for public housing.
Everybody loves it, except the state government is so far as unwilling to jump ship on the Mac Point option just yet.
That's fine.
You wouldn't expect a government to change horses mid-stream based on a press release.
Of course they would want to see the detail and then crunch the numbers.
Naturally the government is going to stay wedded to its Mac Point plan, until the alternative becomes compelling.
The North would want to see what changes might be made to the $120 million or so earmarked for UTAS Stadium and whether the new deal changes anything.
And what nags at me is the history of this stuff.
I can't ever recall a Tasmanian Government successfully sponsoring a major project without controversy and the fear of wasted taxpayers' money.
I'm thinking about the three attempts at downstream processing of timber via North Broken Hill's Wesley pulp mill, The Taiwan Pulp and Paper Pulp mill and the late John Gay's Tamar Valley Pulp mill.
Like all these glossy brochures on a new development I remain unconvinced that the Regatta Point option won't become a burden on public funds. And if so, does it mean even more buckets of public money being poured into an insatiable, bottomless pit, called Hobart.
Plus the failed Gordon below Franklin dam proposal, flooding Lake Pedder, the Electrona Silica project, the luxury Pump House Pont project at Lake St Clair, complete with a new American name "Buckhurst Lodge."
The Lake St Clair hotel was torpedoed by the Bacon Government at great cost when they found out there were no performance clauses in the contract.
The Field Government thought they had a winner with private sector plans for a $1 million Bridport resort.
But it was just more of these cargo cult dreams, like we have lately with Project Marinus and this ludicrous idea that our power grid could be big enough to act as a battery of the nation.
The Rundle Government in 1997-98 thought it could make a cool $4 billion by selling the Hydro, but the idea was such a horror story for voters that the Government lost office in 1998.
They even stuffed up the attempted sale of the Tamar Valley Power Station until they realised just in time that we might need it because of a perfect storm (sic) of drought.
I am sure I haven't included all of them but you get the drift.
The lowest common denominator with most projects is that government agencies and politicians got involved.
And that's what is so spooky about plan A, or plan B or C.
When governments get involved a damn good idea becomes another failed venture.
The Regatta Point stadium option is attractive because it would offer a lot more than just footy games and concerts and the demand on public funds is diminished.
But once having done its due diligence on the proposal and it comes up trumps, the government needs to pause Mac Point and let the private sector do its bit 200 metres along the foreshore.
Given the cautious optimism surrounding the new project it may become a roaring success and the Government hardly needed to lift a finger.
All Jeremy Rockliff needs to do is make sure he's on hand to cut the ribbon or shovel the first symbolic load of dirt.
As well, the project may serve to get the rebel Liberals Lara Alexander and John Tucker off his back and give him more certainty in the lead up to the 2025 election.
It will depend on the Federal Government leaving its money in the kitty and being satisfied that its expectations over demand for housing and fixing the berth for the Nuyina ice breaker are met.
