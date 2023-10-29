The Examiner
Tasmania spends $10m in a year on recruiting doctors, healthcare workers

Stephanie Dalton
Stephanie Dalton
Updated October 30 2023 - 7:31am, first published 4:00am
Tasmanian taxpayers spent more than $10 million on recruiting doctors and healthcare workers in the past 12 months, according to figures released under the state's Right to Information laws.

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

