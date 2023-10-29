Tasmania spends $10m in a year on recruiting doctors, healthcare workers

Tasmanian taxpayers spent more than $10 million on recruiting doctors and healthcare workers in the past 12 months, according to figures released under the state's Right to Information laws.
Data obtained by Opposition leader Rebecca White shows that during the 2022-2023 financial year, $4.06 million was spent with Searson Buck Group and $4.79 million with Hays Personnel Service to fill vacancies across the Department of Health and Tasmanian Health System.
Labor health spokeswoman Anita Dow said the figures highlight the government's inability to recruit and retain health department workers.
"Secure employment is a key pillar of any workforce recruitment and retention policy," Ms Dow said.
"Workers won't stay and build a life in Tasmania if they don't have permanent employment.
"If the government were serious about workforce planning, it would provide better wages and conditions, redirecting this costly short-term spending to employ more permanent workers."
Health Minister Guy Barnett said the government is committed to providing skilled, trained healthcare staff.
"The Tasmanian Department of Health, like health services across all Australian jurisdictions, utilises labour hire companies to ensure the best possible healthcare is available," Mr Barnett said.
"Labour hire information is readily available in the Tasmanian Department of Health annual report each year.
"Moreover, the government is committed to working with the health sector in a proactive way to ensure that there is appropriate staffing where needed."
Ms Dow said Tasmania's health workforce crisis has reached a breaking point.
"It is clear this government has run out of ideas and enthusiasm to address this issue," Ms Dow said.
"Looking after workers is in Labor's DNA, and that is why we ensure that all the policies we announce are backed with genuine workforce attraction and retention measures.
"A Labor Government will invest in our health department workforce and pay the HECS-HELP debt of 150 healthcare workers who work in regional areas of Tasmania for three years."
