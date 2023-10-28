Citizen scientists take to beaches in national microplastics campaign

A national citizen science campaign visited Launceston this week with a focus on teaching communities how to map out microplastics.
The Australian Microplastic Assessment Project (AUSMAP) aims to "solve a problem you can't see" by translating data into vivid maps of plastic pollution in Australia.
AUSMAP project director Michelle Blewitt said the project created a "hotspot map" of microplastics.
"We use a scientific methodology on shorelines to collect data on microplastics that we then use for engagement, education and empowerment to local communities," Dr Blewitt said.
Community talks, training days and workshops were held around Launceston and North East beaches throughout the week, with the aim of educating and also accrediting citizen scientists to collect accurate data for AUSMAP.
The program is also in collaboration with Tamar NRM, who will use the data collected in their annual Tamar Estuary and Esk Rivers (TEER) report into river health.
Dr Blewitt said the training days ensured the data they were collecting was "rigorous".
"They do a test and accreditation so that way we know that they're scientifically collecting valid data."
She said feedback from the community had been "very positive".
"It's amazing, everyone's actually really engaged and very enthusiastic to get out to their local beaches and see what they can find themselves, both within the river and on the coastal beaches," she said.
According to the Australian Institute of Marine Science, microplastics are plastic items that are smaller than five millimetres, and can have a variety of shapes such as particles or fibres.
Dr Blewitt said many people were still unaware of what they were.
"The people that we've spoken to are very engaged and educated people, but they're not aware of the different types of microplastics and how some of those eventuate," Dr Blewitt said.
"We've talked about mitigation measures about what people can do to help minimise plastic in their own lives as well.
"They go forward having a change of heart, and some new ideas and tools to be able to minimise plastic in their own lives as well."
