Cyclists take part in 'gruelling' 3 day ride to support Tassie kids

A group of 44 female cyclists have put the pedal to the metal to support children impacted by domestic violence.
The Sisters of the Saddle Foundation (SOTS) took part in a 350 kilometre cycling challenge on October 27 to 29, riding from Brisbane to Toowoomba and back over three gruelling days to help Tasmanian children at domestic violence shelters.
The group donated more than $60,000 in funding to Zephyr Education, a not-for-profit that supplies school uniforms and other school essentials to children who have to change schools because of domestic violence.
SOTS chairperson Bronwyn Victor said they were proud to support the vital work of Zephyr Education.
"We are a group of 44 passionate female cyclists who started SOTS with a vision to fundraise to help people in need," she said.
"Our riders include business leaders, former Olympians, and community champions.
"Our fundraising ride raised $270,000 in 2022, and this year, our goal is $330,000. We are pleased to support a charity that helps children in Hobart and Launceston, as well as other regions in Australia."
Zephyr Education president Isabella Bevan said school was a huge challenge for children impacted by domestic violence, particularly when traumatic circumstances meant they had left their friends and started at a new school.
"Having the right uniform, shoes, and stationery puts a smile on their faces and provides invaluable support for the children at an incredibly challenging time in their lives," Ms Bevan said.
"We aim to supply almost $60,000 worth of uniforms, shoes, stationery, laptops, and iPads to these children with funds raised by the Sisters of the Saddle Foundation three-day ride."
Ms Bevan said the charity was delighted when SOTS approached them in June.
"We are so busy doing the work, to support as many shelters as we can, that finding the time to fundraise is very difficult," she said.
"We are blown away by the courage, enthusiasm, and commitment that the Sisters of the Saddle have shown these past few months."
