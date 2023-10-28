Donohue helps see Launceston home

It was a bit of a mixed bag of results in Bowls North this week starting with Launceston getting over Invermay by 22 shots.
Adam Donohue faced the formidable Rebecca Van Asch, but with the strength of his team he was able to secure a 10-shot win, followed by Trace Stewart over Clinton Daines by 13 shots. So not a bad day for Launceston getting the 10 points which left only two points for the winning rink at Invermay led by Chris Lee over Jonathan Stingel-Tuting.
Westbury hosted Bridport and had a great day out on the green getting the full count of 12 points.
Julian Frost got a win over Eddie Walker by 10 shots, Les Watts won against Wayne Churchill by four shots, but the team of the day had to be Daniel Burke who got the win over Colleen Davis by 21 shots. Westbury have had a great start and are looking at second spot on the ladder early in the season.
With our top sides from last year facing off again this week, it was East Launceston's turn to host Trevallyn and they showed that they are fighting for top of the ladder once again.
A big win this week for David Minns over Freddie McKay by 15 shots, and the rest of the East team followed his lead with Kane Walker getting a narrow win of just four shots over Kirsten Viney, and Brett Avent over Sean Alderson by 12 shots. This gave East Launceston a boost of 12 points to see them holding on in the top four.
Longford had Kings Meadows come to join them but sent them home with nothing more than they came with.
A comfortable 12 points gives them the push they need to secure that top spot again which wasn't a bad effort as they were three players down.
Chris Roach stepped up to skip this week and overcame Graeme Hemingway by three shots, Mark Strochnetter had a 10-shot win over Aaron Page, and Jarrod Howard had a very tight finish with just a one-shot win over Shane Davern to finish off the game.
The other divisions were also a bit up and down. Kings Meadows and Longford battled it out across most of their divisions with Longford getting the win for Division 1 and 2, but going down in Division 4 with the Kings Meadows teams just too tough.
Invermay came home empty-handed when St Helens got 12 points for both Division 2 and 4.
Scottsdale had a great day with a win in both divisions over West Launceston (Division 1) and Trevallyn (Division 3), along with Deloraine who also got wins across the club, Division 1 over Cosgrove Park, Division 4 over North Launceston and Division 5 over East Launceston.
