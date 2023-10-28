More urgent care centres are needed in Tasmania to ease hospital burden

Tasmania's health workers are doing their best, but the system seems broken.
Ambulance ramping is a problem. Ambo's are spending more time waiting at hospital emergency departments than at their home station, ready to be called out to help people.
If you don't hold health care or other concession cards, general practitioner (GP) appointments could cost you $100 per visit. Fewer and fewer people can afford that cost. More people now make a decision not to go to the doctor. They get sicker. Others who can't afford the bill but decide they still want to see a doctor go to the emergency department to see a doctor, overloading an already stressed system.
More bulk-billed urgent care centres are needed. They are an excellent initiative because they cater to those too sick or injured to see a GP but not ill or injured enough for the emergency department.
The challenges faced by health workers and patients are deeply concerning. These challenges highlight the severe strain on emergency departments and Tasmania's healthcare system.
A health worker at Launceston General Hospital has said waiting times for emergency department patients are the worst they have been in 15 years. These long waiting times have led to potentially life-threatening situations.
To address these issues, a select committee was established earlier in the year to investigate hospital patient transfer delays. The inquiry was prompted by increasing pressures on emergency departments and extended wait times for paramedics trying to secure access to a bed for their patients. Anecdotal evidence from patients suggests one of the reasons for the stress on EDs is the cost of seeing a GP.
The Australian Medical Association (AMA) has recommended that GPs raise prices. It says this increase is justified by the impact of the rising cost of living on the financial viability of medical practices.
The federal government is trying to address the cost of seeing a GP by increasing the Medicare rebate paid to doctors. However, this increase may not be enough to offset the rising patient costs.
Bulk billing incentives have tripled, and the government hopes that by doing this, more GPs will choose to bulk bill, accepting the full government-paid Medicare benefit without charging additional fees. Sadly, many won't.
The rising costs of seeing a GP could make it more difficult for people to access primary health care. Increasing healthcare costs are a concern, as they lead to worsening chronic health conditions and increased pressure on emergency departments.
This is why the bulk-billed urgent care centres are such a good idea. They remove some of the strain from EDs by allowing people to see a doctor who bulk bills.
As I said last week, if we see a good policy, we should applaud it. The state and federal governments are from opposite ends of the political spectrum but are on a unity ticket regarding urgent care centres. Extra money should be put aside by the federal and state governments so that more can be established quickly. The Albanese government says it will have another three up and running by the end of the year in Tasmania. That's good work, but that number should be doubled. It won't solve all the health system woes in Tasmania, but it would go a long way to easing them.
Craig Thomson is the editor of The Examiner.
