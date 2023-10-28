More urgent care centres are needed in Tasmania to ease hospital burden

As I said last week, if we see a good policy, we should applaud it. The state and federal governments are from opposite ends of the political spectrum but are on a unity ticket regarding urgent care centres. Extra money should be put aside by the federal and state governments so that more can be established quickly. The Albanese government says it will have another three up and running by the end of the year in Tasmania. That's good work, but that number should be doubled. It won't solve all the health system woes in Tasmania, but it would go a long way to easing them.