The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Scottsdale's only Thai restaurant to be housed in historic 'Anabel' property

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated October 28 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A heritage family home that dates to 1890 will now be home to Scottsdale's only Thai restaurant which will open its doors on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.