Scottsdale's only Thai restaurant to be housed in historic 'Anabel' property

A heritage family home that dates to 1890 will now be home to Scottsdale's only Thai restaurant which will open its doors on Saturday.
Anabel's Thai Fusion Of Tasmania on 46 King Street is the latest venture of former Tidal Waters owners Shachaya Rajahodi and Anton Wiesmann.
The couple who are entrenched in the hospitality business also have a hotel in Jindabyne, ran a German bistro and currently run Tas Burgers in Invermay, Launceston.
Ms Rajahodi said they moved to Tasmania four years ago, operating Tidal Waters resort in St Helens until it sold last year.
They discovered the Anabel property on the market six months ago, purchased it and put back the Thai restaurant into the property.
The two felt burnt out running Tidal Waters during the pandemic, Ms Rajahodi said.
"It's very heavy to run such a big resort and with no business. We got very tired so we had a little break."
"After the break, we've recharged and got more energy again. We've come back to what we're doing."
Scottsdale is a beautiful town and Anabel is the only Thai restaurant there, Ms Rajahodi said.
The Anabel Thai menu will feature all the favourites of Thai cuisine which Ms Rajahodi has perfected over the years.
Their signature dishes are the pad thai, prawn salad and a fish curry which is "very popular," she said. '
Thai cuisine is not well known in Tasmania but they're excited to make these flavours more familiar to locals, Ms Rajahodi said.
Some ingredients from the restaurant will come from the couple's hobby farm in St Helens where they raise cows, pigs, chickens and grow vegetables.
The 4000 sqm Anabel property, known for its Italianate architecture and villa-like features, includes a commercial kitchen on the property,.
A property listing says that it was "once the major restaurant in the township and surrounds."
