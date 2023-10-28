Man remanded in custody after new police allegations levelled

A 23-year-old man released from prison in August with a three month suspended prison sentence hanging over his head appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on new charges.
Curtly James Hodge did not plead and was refused bail by magistrate Evan Hughes when he appeared on charges of assault, burglary and stealing, breaches of bail and driving when not the holder of a licence between September 27 and October 9.
On August 9 Justice Robert Pearce sentenced Hodge to a twelve month jail sentence backdated to October 22, 2022 with three months suspended.
Hodge pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault committed in December 2021 when he and two other men went to a home in Rocherlea.
A man drove to Churchill Park where he was attacked by Hodge's two companions one of whom had a firearm.
"He was punched to the head by one assailant and dragged from the car by the other," Justice Pearce said.
"He managed to escape and ran off but as he did so one of your associates fired two shots in his direction."
The court heard that Hodge had a long history of heavy abuse of illicit drugs and had spent much of his adult life in prison.
Justice Pearce suspended three months of the twelve month sentence for 18 months on the condition that he not commit any offence punishable by imprisonment.
He was required to report to a probation officer for 18 months.
Hodge was granted bail in the Launceston Magistrates Court on September 22 by Mr Hughes.
He was remanded in custody to reappear by video link from Risdon Prison on November 9 at 9.15am.
