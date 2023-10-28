The Examiner
Court and Crime

Man remanded in custody after new police allegations levelled

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
October 29 2023 - 4:00am
A 23-year-old man released from prison in August with a three month suspended prison sentence hanging over his head appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on new charges.

