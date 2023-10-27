International visitor saves elderly Youngtown resident from house fire

An international visitor to Tasmania was recognised for her bravery after she helped an elderly neighbour flee her smoke-filled home in Youngtown.
Charlotte Fink had been visiting family in Tasmania for the past two weeks when she smelled smoke from the house across the road.
When Ms Fink, her father, and grandfather went to the property to check if anyone was home, they saw the 98-year-old resident inside asleep on a chair.
Ms Fink then entered the house to help her neighbour while her father and grandfather switched off an electrical box in the back of the house.
The Youngtown resident was escorted safely outside by Ms Fink and her father, and had suffered from mild smoke inhalation.
She was treated at the scene by Ambulance Tasmania.
"I just thought if it was my nan in there, I would hope someone else would do the same thing," Ms Fink said.
She was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation and a Launceston Fire Brigade commemorative medallion during a morning tea at the Launceston Fire Station on Friday morning.
Tasmania Fire Service district officer Anthony Goss said Ms Fink and her family had taken important steps in assessing the risk before entering the home.
"While we don't encourage people to enter any building when there is a fire, Charlotte and her family took the risks into consideration, and managed to render assistance to the resident safely," Mr Goss said.
"The resident had smoke alarms installed, which had been activated, however she is hard of hearing.
"It is a timely reminder that smoke alarms for those who may have a hearing impairment are available."
