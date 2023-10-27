Woman living in fear of neighbour's 'monster' dog after pet killed

A Launceston woman has said she no longer ventures into her backyard and has moved her grandchildren's play equipment to the front of her house out of fear of her neighbour's 'monster' rottweiler.
Kady Greaves lives in Ravenswood next door to dog breeder and former president of the Rottweiller Club of Tasmania James Brady.
Ms Greaves has claimed that her dog Princess was dragged through the fence and mauled to death by one of Mr Brady's hounds.
"He dragged her head through the fence so one part of her body was in his yard and the other half was in my yard," she said.
Mr Brady has disputed her version of the incident.
He said Princess had been trying to get through a hole under the fence, but her head became caught on a spike after she tried to pull back through.
Princess was injured in the neck and head, and suffered a stroke following the incident.
She was later euthanised at the vet.
"We complained to council, but they never did anything."
City of Launceston Mayor Matthew Garwood said the council investigated Ms Greaves' complaint in January last year.
"It found the fence at the rear of both properties was in poor condition, with an attempt having been made to stop up holes with bricks and other items," he said.
"The poor condition of the fence allowed one dog to enter the yard of the other; the council was unable to determine which animal was at fault.
"The council has not received any other reports relating to the dogs involved, and there are currently no declared dangerous dogs in the municipality," Councillor Garwood said.
Mr Brady said the council investigator had found no evidence his dogs were at fault.
He said when another neighbour noticed that Princess was caught on the fence spike, he had tried to aid the dog by pulling it forward and off the spike, and was bitten for his efforts.
Ms Greaves said she was fearful of the "monster" dog in her neighbour's back yard, and has had to move her granddaughter's play equipment, swings and trampoline to the front yard for fear of her safety.
"I won't go out in my backyard ... if he can do that to my dog, imagine what he can do to me being sick like I am," she said.
"And if my granddaughter gets out there, what can it do to a five year-old? She's not going to be able to defend herself if that dog gets in my yard. The dog's too scary, it's a monster."
She said the dog "acts like it's trying to get out" when people pass by the fence.
"You walk past the fence in fear."
Mr Brady said he had beefed up the structure of the fence following the incident.
Ms Greaves said she has lived in the same house for 18 years, and never had trouble with any of her neighbours' dogs until Mr Brady bought the house.
She said when her ex-partner goes out into the back yard, he takes a machete with him for defence.
"Just in case it gets into the yard because you can't take the chance."
