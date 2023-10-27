The Examiner
Tasmanian miners call for expansion of critical minerals list

By Benjamin Seeder
October 28 2023 - 8:54am
Metals on Australia's critical minerals list are needed to produce advanced technology such as wind turbines. File picture
Mining groups focused on Tasmanian projects have called on the federal government to expand the list of critical minerals to include tin and aluminium, after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a funding boost for vital metals projects.

