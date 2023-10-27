Extinction Rebellion supporter questions Meander Valley council on climate change

An Extinction Rebellion supporter has used public question time during Meander Valley's October meeting to deliver a speech about climate change, asking the council why they have not yet declared a climate emergency.
Helen Hutchinson, who has previously participated in Extinction Rebellion protests, asked the council if it would move its cash investments to financial institutions which do not invest in fossil fuel companies.
Ms Hutchinson said she discovered that the council "deposits its money, nearly $34 million, in many banks which invest in companies which are involved in the creation of new fossil fuel projects, and/or the continuing operation of coal, gas or oil projects and facilities."
"In line with your climate policy, will the Meander Valley Council move its cash and investments to financial institutions which do not invest in maintaining the operation of the fossil fuel companies which are causing our climate crisis?," she asked.
The council's general manager Jonathan Harmey responded to Ms Hutchinson's question saying the council's Investment Surplus Funds Policy was due to be renewed in March 2024.
Elected members will workshop the policy in the lead up the review and would bear in mind Ms Hutchinson's comments when they decide on that in the future, he said.
"It's not too far away, that decision," he said.
Ms Hutchinson then asked the council whether it would declare a climate emergency.
She said September had been the hottest month ever and the global temperature rose by 1.75 percent.
"100 per cent emission reductions are now required by 2035, not 2050."
"We're in a climate emergency," she said.
"Professor David Bowman told me earlier this year that Tasmania has not seen anything yet. And this is probably horrifying to you in this area who have already lived through so-called "100 year" floods and fires."
"Declaring a Climate Emergency places pressure on the other two levels of government to provide more resources at the local level to address all council's responsibilities."
"Along with Northern Midlands and four other Tasmanian councils which have already done so, will the Meander Valley Council declare a climate emergency now?"
Mr Harmey said that Ms Hutchinson had asked a similar question in 2020.
"Instead of declaring a climate emergency, our council decided to adopt a policy of climate change accident mitigation," he said.
That policy is due for review in 2024 and the council will decide whether to declare a climate emergency and seek information to inform themselves and what's changed in the last three years, Mr Harmey said.
Ms Hutchinson told The Examiner that climate action for councils was an important issue as "councils are on the frontline of the emergency" but were hamstrung by government policies and regulation.
In February this year, Ms Hutchinson appeared in court over trespass for a protest in a Launceston bank branch.
In December 2022, Ms Hutchinson was one of two people who sat on the floor inside the Commonwealth Bank while members of Extinction Rebellion protested outside.
Ms Hutchinson was convicted of trespass and required to pay court costs of $71.40 with the magistrate saying that her bail conditions had been "heavy handed and unnecessary."
