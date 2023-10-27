The Examiner
Extinction Rebellion supporter questions Meander Valley council on climate change

Updated October 27 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 4:22pm
An Extinction Rebellion supporter has used public question time during Meander Valley's October meeting to deliver a speech about climate change, asking the council why they have not yet declared a climate emergency.

Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

