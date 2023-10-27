NTFA premiership-winning coach Josh Ponting re-signs with Rocherlea

Re-signed Rocherlea coach Josh Ponting has provided great insight into what it's like to chase back-to-back premierships.
The Tigers came from behind to defeat Hillwood in the NTFA premier grand final in September.
Ponting spoke of going from being the hunters to the hunted.
"It's a different look and probably an exciting look for us because it lifts the bar and we've got to understand teams are going to bring their absolute best against us next year, they're not just going to take us one game at a time, they're going to pencil it in their calendars," he said.
Ponting said it was a challenge the Tigers relished.
"If people say we can't do it, just watch us, we'll try and do it," he said.
The playing-coach said he decided to go around again for a third season because many of his players had re-signed.
"If they're all willing to hang on, I'm willing to hang on and keep pushing and trying to get a bit more success out of the group we've got because I still think there's a fair bit to give in our group."
With the TSL set to disband at the end of the 2024 season, there are off-season transfer whispers circulating.
Ponting, a dual Alastair Lynch Medallist with North Launceston in 2018-19, was asked if he feels next NTFA season will be bigger and better with the potential of TSL players joining the league early.
"I think it's going to be an interesting one, you're not going to see how it all (unfolds) I guess until we get closer to the season," he said.
"But it's definitely an interesting look going into the off-season about who clubs target and who they try to bring in.
"Because obviously everyone is trying to make sure they can get more depth and upgrade their list and be competitive going into 2024.
"So you could see a lot of different-look sides going into next season."
He said the potential player movement was exciting.
"We want people to come and play in our comp from the TSL because it promotes our comp a little bit more as well," he said.
"It's going to change next year so you don't really know what it's all going to look like.
"It's one of those things in a bit of a grey area that you've got to roll with and treat it as it comes."
Ponting said the Tigers would look to ramp up recruiting in the next fortnight following some downtime since their premiership win.
"We'll get in touch with a few people and see if we can twist their arm and try and bring them to us, we leave that door open," he said.
"We obviously want to add more depth to our side as well and make sure we can keep adding players in because that keeps the group motivated and keeps blokes hungry and working hard for spots," he said.
Rocherlea starts their pre-season on Thursday, November 30.
