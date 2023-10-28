RSPCA disappointed at lenience of goat sex sentence for Branxholm man

The RSPCA has expressed disappointment at the sentence handed down to a Branxholm man who sexually attacked two goats five months apart last year.
Chief executive Jan Davis said the Society was extremely disappointed by Justice Robert Pearce's sentencing comments.
After Jacob Heatlie Johnston, 21, pleaded guilty in September the RSPCA called for a prison sentence.
However, on Thursday Johnston was sentenced to a two year community correction order.
Ms Davis said Justice Pearce's comments reflected a view of the world which classifieds animals as property rather than as living feeling beings.
She took issue with Justice Pearce's comment that the crime should be distinguished from offences against human beings.
"Innocent and defenceless animals deserve to be protected from predators, as much as innocent and defenceless people do," she said.
Ms Davis questioned the comment that jail would be a disproportionate response.
"Would a prison term be a 'disproportionate response' to someone convicted of multiple offences of raping other people? That's why we have animal welfare laws," she said.
Justice Pearce said while there may have been occasions when imprisonment was required for the crime this was not one of them.
"A fair and just society does not send a young man in the defendant's circumstances to prison, at least for these crimes," he said.
The court heard Johnston had suffered significant deprivation and hardship since he was baby as well as being of extremely low intelligence and suffering sexual and physical abuse.
Ms Davis questioned the comment that Johnston's motive was not cruelty while conceding that he had acted despite the pain the animal felt.
"Since when has motive been a primary consideration?," she said.
"Drunk drivers don't set out to kill someone, but they often do - and are sentenced accordingly.
"In any case, the offender was only thinking of his own gratification and not considering the animals at all."
She said the lack of even a suspended sentence sent the wrong message to the community.
She also disagreed with Justice Pearce's comment that general deterrence was not a factor because there were "very few members of the community who required any additional reason not to have sexual intercourse with an animal".
"There are very few people who rape and murder other people - but that doesn't mean there is no need for deterrents," she said.
Ms Davis said the outcome of the case seemed at odds with the community's prevailing desire to improve animal welfare outcomes.
"We know that community expectations that can shift overtime - and it is clear that our community is becoming less tolerant of animal cruelty and more interested in ending practices that are patently harmful to animals."
Ms Davis said the RSPCA received reports of bestiality regularly despite the difficulty of detection and it being a civil law rather than an animal welfare issue.
"We pass these on to the police, but there has been no prosecution because there is no actual tangible evidence - and the animal cannot speak for itself," Ms Davis said.
"As recently as yesterday, I was dealing with a situation where we have had three separate reports of a person offending against the same animal over a three year period."
Ms Davis said that people who hurt animals often did not stop with animals.
"There is an established link between cruelty to animals and violence toward humans," she said.
"This link makes it critically important that cruelty toward animals be taken seriously by law enforcement processes.
"This is for the sake of the animals themselves, but also for people who are also at risk."
On September 28 Johnston appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on allegations of five counts of common assault, a count of unlawfully setting fire to property, six breaches of a police family violence order, two counts of strangulation, two counts of driving while disqualified and a count of exceeding 0.05.
**Justice Pearce's sentencing comments are in full on the Supreme Court website.
