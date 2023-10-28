Melbourne United claim revenge as bench, big men prove difference

Melbourne United were able to learn from their first match with the Tasmania JackJumpers, staving off their late comeback with far more effectiveness than the first time around.
Labelled by pundits as a potential NBL finals preview, the match ebbed and flowed in the first half, before United doubled the JackJumpers' scoring in the third quarter 30-15.
However, in similar fashion to the reverse fixture at John Cain Arena, Tasmania threatened to pull off a mammoth final-term comeback as they closed the gap to just four points with 35 seconds on the clock.
But Launceston's Chris Goulding held off the home side amid the noise of the Ant Army as he nailed four-consecutive free-throws to ice the game.
Two areas which proved vital for victory for Melbourne were rebounds and bench points.
Beating them 45-29 on the glass, Melbourne accumulated a massive 18 offensive boards - including seven from Ariel Hukporti - and their rotation players outscored Tasmania's 40-16, with Jo Lual-Acuil Jr and Kyle Bowen leading the way on that front with 17 points apiece.
In familiar style, JackJumpers coach Scott Roth chose to see the positive side of his team's third loss of the campaign.
"It's just a game at the end of the day for me, I don't get stressed out about them one way or another," he said.
"They just got after us a little bit, we got a little uncharacteristic with our shot-selection, which was a credit to them and then they beat us up on the glass.
"It's just little things when you get in those kinds of games that are going to make the separation points."
Asked why he thought his side were so soundly beaten in rebounds, Roth gave a philosophical reply.
"There's no cure for being a poor rebounder other than the fact that you need to want the ball more than someone else," he said.
"The best rebounders in the world are the guys that actually play below the rim ... across the board we got some guys that in general are pretty aggressive at hitting the glass, we talk about offensive rebounding every single day.
"They had a bunch of guys get after the glass themselves, so it's just something that is a group effort and they did a really good job of it."
Despite the loss, it was a positive night for Jack McVeigh, who finished as the side's leading scorer with 20 and accumulated seven rebounds.
The power-forward was unsatisfied though.
"I'm my harshest critic. So I always feel like I can do better, I always feel like I'm playing at like 40 per cent of what I'm capable of," he said.
"I think that's what sports are all about, so I definitely am not sitting back satisfied that's for sure."
The 27-year-old was quick to praise the home crowd too, claiming that their presence is "what you live for".
Sitting fourth on the ladder with a record of 4-3 after seven matches, the JackJumpers will travel to Brisbane for a Sunday, 4pm clash against the Bullets.
Having not managed consecutive wins or losses in their past four matches, Roth explained the team's mindset as they make their way through the season.
"We've got to move the ball a little bit better, I think we got a little stagnant which again, credit to them and some of their physicality," he said.
"But in general, I'm pleased with the fact that we competed and fought as hard as we possibly could.
"This is a marathon, this is not a sprint, and there'll be a lot more ups and downs and losing streaks and stuff is going to happen and injuries and we're just going to have to navigate it."
The Bullets enter the match on a high, having beaten the Wildcats in their home arena in Perth. The sides did not meet at Nissan Arena last season, but they shared the wins in their two clashes in Hobart.
