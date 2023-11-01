The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

'Safety' at stake in debate on housing transwomen prisoners in female jail

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated November 1 2023 - 1:00pm, first published 12:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aleana Robins, of Launceston, knows what transgender discrimination feels like. After failing to find employment she started her own small business.
Aleana Robins, of Launceston, knows what transgender discrimination feels like. After failing to find employment she started her own small business.

A Tasmanian transgender woman says putting transpeople into the prisons of their chosen sexual orientation may not be the answer to solving high rates of violence against LGBTIQ+ communities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.