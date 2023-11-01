'Safety' at stake in debate on housing transwomen prisoners in female jail

A Tasmanian transgender woman says putting transpeople into the prisons of their chosen sexual orientation may not be the answer to solving high rates of violence against LGBTIQ+ communities.
The suggestion to house transgender women in women's prisons was put forward by Rosemary Harwood, the mother of transgender woman Marjorie who was brutally raped in prison and later chose death rather than a return to the place off her rape.
Launceston's Aleana Robins said another solution could be to direct prison services to consider the safety of individual transgender prisoners when figuring out where to house them.
Ms Robins said a protected section within the prison might arise as the most appropriate place.
"I don't agree that we can force trans women into a women's prison or trans men into a men's prison because they are not going to be accepted in either place," Ms Robins said.
"If you commit a crime and you are found guilty you need to do the time, I don't deviate from that in any way, but putting trans women in the general population is also not the safest option."
Ms Robins said extremely wealthy people, child sexual predators and mass murderers are kept out of general prison populations and put into protective environments.
"I think that is a more acceptable outcome for transpeople prisoners," she said.
Rosemary Harwood has applied for an inquest into Marjorie's death, where issues such as transgender discrimination and where to safely house transgender prisoners might arise.
Ms Robins said if the prison assaults and rape against Marjorie have not been answered by the state then a coronial inquest was justified.
"I don't think that the violence directed towards her in life has been answered, such as how it happened and why she wasn't watched closely," Ms Robins said.
"If that is what we are looking for in an inquest, and the government is not giving us those answers, then I would agree 100 per cent that there must be some investigation to avoid it happening to anyone else."
She raised issue about whether mental health support had been provided to Marjorie, as it would have been to any other woman who had been raped.
She highlighted the overarching problems that existed, such as transgender discrimination and the failure to protect basic human rights.
While she praised Tasmania's anti-discrimination laws, she said community leaders were sometimes responsible for inciting discrimination or slow to defend it.
She said the hate that brewed from this action and inaction led to poorer outcomes and protections for transgender communities.
"We allow current leaders, politicians and community groups, to fan the flames of hate and attack the transgender community...and we don't have any politicians saying this should not happen," she said.
