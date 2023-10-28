Hurricanes oust Adelaide Strikers, rain to record first WBBL09 win

The Hobart Hurricanes have claimed their first win of WBBL09 in a heavily rain-affected match against the Adelaide Strikers in Queensland.
Playing the opening match of a double-header at Allan Border Field, the Hurricanes entered the match in dire need of a victory, having lost their opening two with a resulting net run-rate of -2.86.
A controlled bowling performance was backed up by Elyse Villani's 39 not out to secure the seven-wicket win.
A result looked unlikely against the 2-1 Strikers at one stage after the game was delayed for at least an hour due to rain, with the match unable to end later than scheduled.
But the teams were able to take to the field eventually, playing a reduced eight-over match with bowlers limited to two overs each.
While not taking a wicket in the first four overs, South African Shabnim Ismail, Hobart's Amy Smith and and England's Bryony Smith conceded one boundary between them as they kept the Strikers openers Katie Mack and Laura Wolvaardt to 0-33.
Mack, who entered the match as the league's second-highest run-scorer, upped the tempo along with her South African teammate to raise the run-rate to 9.83 with two overs remaining.
Ismail and Heather Graham brought it back for Hobart from there, with a run-out from Tabatha Saville ending Mack's innings on 32 from 25 balls.
Wolvaardt's final-ball four brought her total to 35 off 20 and the team's to 1-74.
With Adelaide's score described as "slightly under par" by Fox Cricket's commentary team, openers Lizelle Lee and Villani felt they had a promising opportunity ahead of them.
In what turned out to be a crucial moment, Villani slightly mistimed the first ball of the innings to mid-wicket, but was handed a reprieve when the catch was dropped.
Hitting two boundaries later that over, the Hurricanes skipper set the tone for the punishment she would be handing the Strikers for giving her a second chance.
A driving force behind the Hurricanes' win against the Strikers last campaign, Villani combined with the hard-hitting Lee for a quickfire 38-run partnership before the latter was bowled having produced an exciting 21 off just nine balls.
Villani produced another key moment, smashing three fours in a 15-run over which directly followed the wicket, handing the momentum back to the women in purple.
But 191-time Australian representative Megan Schutt kept Adelaide in the contest when she dismissed Bryony Smith for one, with the equation standing at 21 runs off 15 balls for a 'Canes victory.
Villani stepped up again.
Scoring eight runs in her next three balls, Hobart required less than run-a-ball when Graham exited with eight balls remaining.
Not requiring the final over, Greater Northern Raider Ruth Johnston swung hard two balls in a row, with both flying off the edge over third-man for a boundary, securing the much-needed win.
