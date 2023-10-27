The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Vintage car lover restores 1921 Launceston General Hospital ambulance

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
October 28 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A vintage car lover has painstakingly repaired the Launceston General Hospital's 1921 ambulance which was unveiled to the public this week after a 13-year restoration project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.