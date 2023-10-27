Vintage car lover restores 1921 Launceston General Hospital ambulance

A vintage car lover has painstakingly repaired the Launceston General Hospital's 1921 ambulance which was unveiled to the public this week after a 13-year restoration project.
Terry Jones, who's passionate about old vehicles, unfurled his long time project at the Veteran Car Club surrounded by friends, other car lovers and even current ambulance workers.
After a few false starts, Mr Jones managed to get the shiny new ambulance roaring to life and rolling out of the garage.
Mr Jones, who's been a member of the car club for 25 years, said he'd been working on the restoration since 2010 and only finished it a few days before it was unveiled.
"I'm stoked," Mr Jones said. "Today's a big day."
Mr Jones bought the vehicle in 1994 when "it was a bit of a mess" and didn't know that it was an ambulance at the time.
It only had a steering wheel, front dashboard, bonnet and a bare chassis.
But once he found out about the vehicle's history he realised that he'd uncovered a gem.
A lot of people started coming to him and asking "are you the guy with the old ambulance?"
For his research, Mr Jones talked to many people, found a whole heap of old photographs and even an old document written by a man who used to drive the ambulance in the 1950s.
Restoring vehicles is hard but rewarding work, he said.
"It's a big job. You get sick of it and you run out of dollars and other family commitments come along, so it goes on hold."
But passion that you develop once you get stuck into something is what carries you through, he said.
"At the end of the day, on most days, you can see a benefit from your day's work and you haven't got the boss telling you what to do or how to go about it."
"I do love the old things. I love the wooden wheels. I love the shape and all of the history."
Historian Nigel Burch who's researched ambulances said he was "amazed" to find out that one of the first ambulances has just been restored.
"I'd been researching this ambulance and then I just suddenly found that it still existed, and not just existed as a record in a field somewhere. It had actually been restored."
"And when I looked at the restoration and realised that it had been done exactly as it was in the old days, I was just thrilled. Thrilled."
The ambulance actually dates to 1909 and was previously a horse-drawn buggy before being turned into a motorised vehicle in 1921, Mr Burch said.
Mr Burch said it was created through a "shilling fund" after everyone in Launceston contributed one shilling (about $10 today) towards the ambulance.
One of the special things about this ambulance is that it replaced an ominous looking wagon called "The Black Maria" which had no windows, he said.
"People felt that if they entered that ambulance, they would never come back again. And so the public wanted something that was more cheerful, had windows, better colours."
"And we can see that they they got their wish."
"What Terry has done is just wonderful. He is a wonderful man," Mr Burch said.
Mr Jones said he felt that his restoration was worthwhile because it preserved a piece of Launceston's history for posterity.
"I'll never leave Launceston while I'm above the ground. It's my vehicle but it belongs to us."
