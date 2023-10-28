Aspiring Launnie netballers in awe of newly-crowned world champions

There was something special about seeing a trio of Australian Diamonds players walk into Launceston Unigym Sports Court on Saturday.
The freshly-crowned world champions wore bright yellow jackets synonymous with representing Australia.
Kate Moloney, Kiera Austin and Jo Weston - who represented the nation in the recent Constellation Cup against New Zealand - brought big smiles and humour to their clinics.
The girls at the 5-7 years morning clinic got a picture with the trio as well as a signed drink bottle in what was a lovely personal touch.
It was a great welcome back for the Diamonds who haven't played in Tasmania for seven years.
They will play in Hobart for the first time ever with games against South Africa at Derwent Entertainment Centre on Sunday at 4pm and Tuesday at 7.30pm.
The Diamonds won game one of their three-match series in Cairns earlier this week.
It's been a significant year for Tassie netball.
Collingwood, who played games in Launceston in recent years, withdrew from the Super Netball competition which opened up an opportunity for the Apple Isle to pitch for its own team.
Netball Tasmania chose not to bid with The Examiner reporting the tight timeframe was an obstacle.
Weston, who plays for the Melbourne Vixens, said it would be great to see the state get a licence in the future.
"It would be amazing to have a Tasmanian team, we're looking as a playing group to have more teams in the competition so there's more opportunities for people to be out on court," she said.
"I think having one in Tasmania when the time is right would be phenomenal."
Vixens co-captain Moloney echoed that sentiment.
"We want to expand our league and get more people playing and I think Tassie would be an amazing spot for it," she said.
"When the time is right, hopefully we can get a team here.
"We've got some of the Tassie Wild ANC (Australian Netball Championships) girls here - I think it would be amazing to create that pathway for them to play at the highest level they can and hopefully stay in their home state as well."
Weston said she and Moloney played underage nationals together for Victoria in Launceston about a decade ago.
The 29-year-old was also with the Diamonds for a Constellation Cup match against New Zealand in 2016 in Launceston.
The trio won't be lining up for the Diamonds in Hobart this time but are hoping to see a big crowd cheering on their teammates against the Proteas.
The Diamonds defeated England 61-45 to win the World Cup in Cape Town in August. Austin was named most valuable player in the final.
