South Launceston secure four on the trot, five-for Jonah as Lions roar

South Launceston have won their first four games of the Greater Northern Cup one-day competition.
The Knights comfortably accounted for Sheffield on Saturday in a round that has so far seen two nail-biters and two blowouts.
Westbury's match against Latrobe was moved to Sunday at Ingamells Oval.
Knights captain Jeremy Jackson spoke of the winning streak.
"At the start of the season you just look to try and bank a couple of wins early and start playing some good cricket as early in the season as you can," he said.
"To be four wins to start the year, we're stoked with that.
"The challenge for us is to keep the good cricket going."
South restricted Sheffield to 112 before cruising to 2-115 at NTCA no. 2 in a game where teenager Lochie Taylor made his debut.
The Knights got back into the game with three quick scalps after their opponents were 0-36.
Wickets tumbled regularly thereafter with spinner Brodie Jarrad 3-17 and recruit George McAdam 3-25 cashing in.
"Our bowlers just hung in there and asked their batters to score off good balls and we created enough opportunities to get through them for 112," Jackson said.
The captain added it was handy to get damaging Sheffield skipper Alex King (9) out early.
Oliver Knowles (22) and Jackson put on a 52-run opening stand to put the result beyond doubt with the latter knocking 62 from 117 balls.
Tom Hawkins showed further promise with an unbeaten 23 after his knock of 24 last weekend.
"With 50 overs up our sleeve to chase, we thought if we batted well we'd chase those runs pretty comfortably," Jackson said.
"It was just about building one or two or three reasonably meaningful partnerships." Meanwhile, Launceston registered their first victory of the season with a convincing away win against Wynyard.
The Lions limited the Tigers to 130 before whacking their way to 6-134 from 30.3 overs as they chased a bonus point.
Coach Heath Clayton said they missed out on the bonus point by three balls but he was nonetheless thrilled with the win.
He praised Ed Faulkner (2-11) for knocking over the Tigers' openers and lauded Jonah Cooper's 5-26 from 10 overs.
"That was extremely pleasing, (Jonah's) had a big pre-season and it's good to see it paying off for him," he said. Launceston openers Charlie Taylor and captain Cam Lynch put on 87 runs for the first wicket to set up the triumph.
Taylor smacked 61 from 68 balls, including seven boundaries, which impressed the coach.
"He did the job again at the top of the order, he got away and looked extremely comfortable," Clayton said.
Taylor, a wicket-keeper, also stumped Wynyard's Jonty Blake off Sam Stedman's bowling.
Clayton said he saw improvement with the ball and there was now a focus on the middle-order batting.
Only Will Bennett, who finished 13 not out, made it to double digits in the middle-order but Clayton acknowledged they were chasing the bonus point.
"We've got the components there, we just need to get everyone firing together," he said.
Meanwhile, it was a tough day for Riverside, falling agonisingly short of victory at Windsor Park.
As the last batters standing, Tom Lewis and Ben Hann showed courage in the final overs to get within two runs of Burnie's 6-205.
Lewis came in and hit four runs from his first two balls before later punching a boundary through the leg side.
The Blues' pair needed three runs off the last over but Lewis was bowled by Tyler Johns who claimed four pegs and was involved in a run-out.
Kaidyn Apted, with 2-24 from eight overs, was the Blues' only multiple wicket-taker.
Coach Patty Mackrell (47 runs), captain Peter New (51) and Sol Scott (38) gave Riverside an opportunity to go for the runs in the dying overs.
Mowbray also found themselves in an exciting run chase against Ulverstone at Invermay Park.
Ulverstone made a commanding 244 with their captain Josh Walmsley leading the way with 80 runs while Toby Hutton (40), Connor Tuson (42) and Matthew Varner (30) contributed strongly.
The Eagles' Spencer Hayes took 5-37 from eight overs as James Storay and Ishang Shah snared two wickets each.
Mowbray's top-order gave the Eagles a chance of chasing down the mammoth total.
Top-three batters Jason Snare (36), John Hayes (77) and captain Luke Scott (35) combined for most of the runs.
But the chase met its roadblock when the Eagles lost four wickets for two runs when they were just shy of 200. Ulverstone's Varner (4-37) was involved in three of those four scalps.
Mowbray had some hope with Shah, who scored a century last weekend, at the crease.
He hit 12 from 13 balls but was caught, leaving the Eagles on 8-220 before they finished on 224.
