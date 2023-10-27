The Examiner
Paramedic fear for safety due to delays in patient hospital care

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
October 27 2023
More than two-thirds of HASCU ambulance members in a survey said they had considered leaving Ambulance Tasmania due to delays in transfer of patient care.
A Tasmanian paramedic has said they have left patients at home who should have been treated in hospital out of fear they would end up in an ambulance ramp.

