Paramedic fear for safety due to delays in patient hospital care

A Tasmanian paramedic has said they have left patients at home who should have been treated in hospital out of fear they would end up in an ambulance ramp.
The Health and Community Services Union has provided feedback from paramedics to a parliamentary committee examining transfer of care delays at Tasmanian hospitals.
The union provided results from a member survey which showed:
In the union's submission to the committee, it quoted a Northern Tasmanian paramedic who blamed ramping for regularly killing their motivation to go to work.
It leaves me fatigued and so beyond exhausted that I cannot recover," the paramedic said
"I know that staff are calling in sick because they are so fatigued, they are a danger to themselves and others after spending 10 hours of a 14 hour night shift on the ramp."
Another paramedic said:
"I know I have left patients at home that should have gone to hospital but ramping is such a trigger, it causes you to make bad decisions and I know this is true for other paramedics."
One HACSU paramedic quoted was with a patient who died on a ramp.
"The worst thing of all - worse than the patient dying on the ramp - was that they died in pain because we don't have access to scheduled medication in the ramp ward," they said.
"I called the hospital staff several times on that shift, but they didn't come."
Another paramedic said there was constant blurring of care responsibilities by paramedics, nurses and doctors each bound by a different scope of practice which left patients vulnerable to clinical errors and healthcare workers to litigation.
HASCU assistant secretary Lucas Digny in the submission said patients in need of immediate medical attention experience deterioration in their conditions while awaiting admission.
"It is a distressing reality for our healthcare workers that patients who should receive prompt care often endure unnecessary suffering due to these delays," he said.
The union has recommended there be regular monitoring and reporting mechanisms to track progress and identify areas where adjustments or additional interventions are needed in regards to ambulance ramping.
It said there needed to be more support for workers and a prioritisation of their wellbeing by providing mental health support, training and resources to mitigate the psychological effects of transfer of care delays.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.