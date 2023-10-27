'I'll kill you', man threatens House of Guidance Mosque members with machete

Members of the House of Guidance mosque in Kings Meadows were confronted on Tuesday evening by an armed man who wielded a machete and threatened to kill them.
The Examiner understands members were extremely upset by the incident.
Iman Mostafa Seleem said it was the second time a mosque member had been confronted with a similar incident occurring several days before when a member was sitting in his car in the car park. He was approached by a man, making threats.
In the most recent incident, the man turned up at the car park and made threats against several members of the mosque.
Dr Seleem asked the man if he was okay, to which he replied: "Don't follow me. If you don't stop following me, I will kill you".
"It was at this time, the man produced a machete about 60cm in length from under his clothing," he said.
"The man was moving backwards and forwards waving the weapon towards the mosque members and saying "I am going to kill you".
He said the machete could have caused serious injury or even death to one of the members.
Police were called at the start of the incident.
"While waiting for the police, members of the mosque stood their ground against the armed offender, whilst they were being threatened verbally and with a dangerous weapon," he said.
Dr Seleem said he understood that the man had been arrested because police returned and took statements from two members..
The attack coincides with a coronial inquest in New Zealand into an attack on two mosques in which 51 people were shot dead.
There is also ongoing tension throughout the world about the war in the Middle East.
Dr Seleem said that mosque members were on edge because of world events and are taking the events seriously.
The incident had prompted the mosque to investigate upgraded security measures.
Shannon Joshua Brown 35 of Scottsdale did not plead when he appeared before the Launceston Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with two counts of common assault, unlawful possession of a dangerous article in a public place, being unlawfully armed in public and attempting to escape.
He said mosque members planned a peaceful march from Civic Square to the Brisbane Mall on Saturday at 2pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.