See it while you can: Long standing QVMAG exhibition closing

A popular long standing exhibition around Tasmanian history from the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery will come to a close on Sunday.
The HJ King: Cameras and Carburettors exhibition has been a popular local history favourite among visitors, and includes photographs of early Tasmanian landscapes, motorcars and even the first aerial survey of Launceston.
King used motorcycles, cars and aircraft to reach many inaccessible parts of Tasmania in the early 1920s, using his photographs to document his early exploration.
QVMAG senior curator of history Jon Addison said the exhibition was the culmination of several years of research and collection development.
"It has been fantastic to share the incredible life of HJ King with our visitors through this exhibition," Mr Addison said.
An amateur photographer, commentators often remarked on the professional quality of King's work, and King was frequently published in The Examiner and The Weekly Courier.
His photographic skills were eventually noticed by the City of Launceston, who tasked him to complete the first aerial survey of an Australian city.
Mr Addison said King had a love for adventure and a passion for motorcycles.
"Thanks to his skill with cameras, he left behind a brilliant archive of images documenting these adventures right across Tasmania," Mr Addison said.
'One of my favourite stories of King is how he undertook the first aerial survey of a city in Australia.
"In 1922, in pilot Fred Huxley's aircraft, he used a large-format camera pointing down through a hole cut in the floor of the plane to capture Launceston from the air using 81 individual photographs."
Visitors still have the chance to view King's original objects including early motorcycles and photographs, and explore King's life story until Sunday October 29.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.