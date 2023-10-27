All cricket teams on park now as summer approaches: check out our gallery

The Cricket North men are preparing for round four while the women play round two this weekend.
Last weekend saw Mowbray don their new one-day playing kit at their home turf, Invermay Park.
The Eagles scored a nail-biting win against Latrobe with Ishang Shah knocking a century and the winning run from the same ball.
Meanwhile, Launceston will be keen to bounce back after falling to Devonport at home. They venture to Wynyard on Saturday.
Westbury are playing at Ingamells Oval on Sunday this week in a last-minute change to the fixture.
South Launceston defeated Launceston in the women's with Amy Duggan notching an unbeaten 42 from 31 balls.
The Knights take on Westbury this weekend while the Lions have Riverside.
Blues coach Sophie Parkin and skipper Elyse Page are sitting on 87 and 90 games respectively, holding some hope they'll end up reaching the 100-game milestone together this summer.
Men's round four
Women's round two
