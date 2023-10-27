Moving the goalposts from Macquarie Point to Regatta Point makes sense

THE alternative plan is hard to ignore and makes a lot of dollars and sense.
Moving the goalposts from Macquarie Point to 80 metres away at Regatta Point has national and international backing to the tune of $2.5 billion and is modelled on Victoria's Marvel Stadium.
This vast 'community hub' plan includes a private hospital, hotel and private accommodation, retail shops, restaurants, underground car parking (with 5,000 space), easy access for electric buses, etc.
A win-win for Tassie before the first ball is bounced in 2029, and most importantly, the investors insist there will be no blow-out to the original finding of $750 million by the state government.
P.S. The 23,000 capacity stadium has provision in the plan to extend to 30,000 eventually.
Rob Booth, Riverside
Tasmanians don't pay a separate Schools Tax to fund our education system; we don't pay a Hospitals Tax to fund our health system; so why then is the State Government now saying that we should pay a Fire Tax to fund our fire and emergency services?
This is the key question which should be considered in response to the State Government's proposal to radically rewrite the current fire service levy model.
There is no doubt that the current system whereby the fire levy is funded through a mix of differing property levies depending on your location, a tax on some insurance products, and a levy on motor vehicle registrations is complicated and perhaps not equitable.
But the State Government's current proposal is going to hit many Tasmanians hard, in an inequitable way, right in the middle of an acknowledged cost of living crisis.
So rather than smashing Tasmanian households and businesses, why not take the opportunity to instead bring the funding of fire and emergencies in line with other public services, and fund it through the Consolidated Fund in the budget - just like we do with every other State Government service?
Through inclusion in the state budget, funding for emergency services will be a more transparent process.
It would also avoid the current system - which the Government's proposed changes would perpetuate - where Tasmania's 29 Councils are the "bagman" for the State Government's tax collection.
Unfortunately, the State Government has provided next to no detail about how this new fire tax will work, providing only two tables outlining proposed fire tax rates on differing property classes - but no actual detail of what that means in terms of the cost on individuals and businesses.
This has left it to individual Councils to do their own sums, without which Tasmanians would be completely in the dark on the impact of these proposed changes.
Broadly, across the board this modelling suggests that many Tasmanian households will face increases in their fire levy of up to 300 per cent; business up to 800 per cent; and farmers an astonishing 1,000 per cent plus.
Based on these figures - and the horror stories keep on coming as Councils crunch the numbers - it's no wonder that the Government has kept their own modelling secret.
We also know that in Clarence alone, based on our calculations, there will be an extra $3 million per year collected for the fire tax compared to the existing situation - an increase of 46 per cent.
This raises the very serious question about the real reason why the Government is making this change - rather than being an attempt to equalise the current system, are these changes actually about raising more money?
We all want our fire and emergency services to be properly resourced - heaven knows, our lives depend on it.
So, if more money is required to fund our fire and emergency services, why can't the Minister be clear about this, and say exactly how much more is needed?
Then we can have a conversation about how to fund it, and I suggest the answer is to source the funds from the budget, rather than hitting Tasmanians in the hip-pocket.
Increasingly, it seems that the Government is seeking to move towards a "hypothecation" model of funding services, where money is raised and then supposedly "ring-fenced" for certain purposes.
Interestingly, this is completely at odds with the State Government's primary funding source, the GST, which is untied funding. And last time I checked, nothing prevents the GST being used to fund our fire and emergency services.
A few years ago, the State Government started charging a new landfill levy, which Tasmanians now pay for via Councils through their rates notice.
Now we've got a new fire tax.
What will be next - an ambulance tax?
Brendan Blomeley is the Mayor of the City of Clarence.
