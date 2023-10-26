The Examinersport
Launceston's Ella Maurer recalled as Suns push for AFLW finals campaign

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated October 27 2023 - 10:27am, first published 10:17am
Ella Maurer running around for the Tassie Devils at Prospect Park in 2021. Picture by Craig George
Ella Maurer running around for the Tassie Devils at Prospect Park in 2021. Picture by Craig George

Launceston product Ella Maurer has been recalled for Gold Coast Suns' crucial round-nine home clash against Greater Western Sydney on Friday night.

