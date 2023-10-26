Launceston's Ella Maurer recalled as Suns push for AFLW finals campaign

Launceston product Ella Maurer has been recalled for Gold Coast Suns' crucial round-nine home clash against Greater Western Sydney on Friday night.
Gold Coast, who have four wins, three losses and a draw, are seventh on the AFLW ladder with 18 premiership points but have six sides on their tail with 16 points each.
The Suns are looking to play finals for the first time in an 18-team competition.
It will be Maurer's second game for the club after being traded from North Melbourne during the off-season.
The midfielder, 21, also suited up for the Suns in their round-five loss to Adelaide, collecting six disposals.
Maurer played for North Launceston, Old Scotch and Tasmania Devils before being drafted in 2021.
She made her AFLW debut against Geelong in round four at UTAS Stadium last year.
The match could still see two Launceston exports go head-to-head with Madison Brazendale named as an emergency for the Giants.
Brazendale made her return from injury in a scrimmage in Brisbane last week following surgery for a syndesmosis ankle injury sustained in round two.
The Giants are 15th and chasing their third victory of the season.
The Suns, who drew with Port Adelaide last weekend, are chasing their maiden win over the Giants from four attempts.
Another Tassie connection is that Suns coach Cameron Joyce previously coached the Devils.
