Police attending three-car Midland Highway crash

Update: 9:30am, October 27
The Midland Highway at Launceston is now clear from the earlier crash.
Earlier: 850am, October 27
Police are attending the scene of a three vehicle crash on the Midland Highway at Launceston, north-bound past the Westbury Road overpass.
Police said that no serious injuries have been reported.
Police ask motorists to avoid the area until the scene is cleared or anticipate delays.
More to come.
