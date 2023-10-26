How a forum is helping little-known cancer patients feel heard

A first of its kind patient forum for Launceston is hoping to help those suffering from an incurable and little-known form of cancer feel that their voices are finally being heard.
The Launceston Neuroendocrine Tumour Patient Forum will launch on Friday, October 27, to give patients and families a chance to listen to and speak with health professionals face-to-face.
Running alongside The Flinders Cup at Mowbray Racecourse - an annual horse racing fundraiser for the disease founded by Neuroendocrine tumour patient Rob Hammond - the forum is bringing together four experts to speak on the disease.
Neuroendocrine tumour, or NETS, is the fourth-most diagnosed form of cancer in the country.
"It will be a great way for patients to hear from medical specialists about what is affecting them," said Meredith Cummins, Neuroendocrine Cancer Australia's chief executive.
"They don't get that opportunity often. There's only a single Neuroendocrine care nurse for the entirety of Australia; that's 25,500 plus patients.
"There's a real need for more nurses around Australia to help look after these patients, because it's a cancer that's just not really known about."
The Launceston first forum will include a Neuroendocrine Australia update from Ms Cummins; a genetics and NETS seminar from Dr Tomasz Block, an endocrinology advanced trainee; a treatment options talk by medical oncologist Dr Jeremy Power; a Cancer Council Services talk; and a Q&A led by Ms Cummins.
More than 500 Tasmanians have been diagnosed with NETS, and currently Neuroendochrine Australia - which is continually campaigning for more nurses in the country - receives no government funding.
"They think they have a rare cancer and nobody would understand," Ms Cummins said.
"We hope this changes that and this will be an opportunity to meet people who are experiencing the same challenges.
"Having somebody to walk beside them, whether it's another patient or whether it's us, that just makes it so much easier."
The Launceston NET Patient Forum 2023 will run on Friday, October 27, between 2:30pm and 4:30pm at the Northern Cancer Support Centre at 69 Howick Street, Launceston.
Registration is still available at the NeuroEndocrine Cancer Australia website.
