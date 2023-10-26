The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Youths arrested after overnight wounding, Launceston

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated October 27 2023 - 7:33am, first published October 26 2023 - 4:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have charged three youths over the alleged stabbing of a 50-year-old man at a shopping complex in Launceston on Wednesday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.