Youths arrested after overnight wounding, Launceston

Police have charged three youths over the alleged stabbing of a 50-year-old man at a shopping complex in Launceston on Wednesday evening.
Police were called to the Racecourse Crescent Coles about 8.40pm on October 25 after reports of youths climbing onto the roof of the plaza.
Police allege that moments after the reports, a verbal altercation on the roof between the 50-year-old victim and the youths resulted in the man being stabbed multiple times, whereupon the victim returned to the footpath.
Police and emergency services arrived on scene shortly after to provide first aid, and the victim was stabilised before first being taken to Launceston General Hospital
Tasmania Police Detective Inspector Andrew Hanson said he understood that the scene was "quite confronting".
"He did receive some significant wounds that did result in quite a lot of blood loss," Detective Inspector Hanson said.
"The public have a right to feel safe, particularly around tasks like simply going shopping.
"Tasmania is a very safe place. But unfortunately, these incidents do occur, which is why police do what we do."
Detectives, forensic services and special units, including drone operators, attended the scene and resulted in the arrest of two youths in the early hours of Thursday morning.
A third youth was taken into custody at lunch time.
"[We] are still looking for a fourth youth that we believe can help with this inquiry as well," Detective Inspector Hanson said.
The three youths have been charged and are aged 15, 16 and 16.
Police believe that no witness saw the actual altercation, though witnesses were around when the victim came down from the roof.
They have been detained to appear in the Youth Justice Division of the Launceston Magistrates Court tomorrow.
