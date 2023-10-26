The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

George Town council to review speed limit on Dalrymple Road

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated October 27 2023 - 7:30am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

George Town councillors have learned motorists are confused by speed limits on Dalrymple Road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.