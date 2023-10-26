George Town council to review speed limit on Dalrymple Road

George Town councillors have learned motorists are confused by speed limits on Dalrymple Road.
George Town Council discussed the issue of speed limits on Dalrymple Road at its most recent meeting. The councillors heard motorists are unsure whether the limit is 80km/hr or 100km/hr.
The motion was initially proposed by Councillor Orr, who recommended that the council contact the Department of State Growth to request the Southern 80 km/h speed limit on Dalrymple Road near the East Arm Road intersection to be relocated north to the length of road north of Industry Road.
In the motion, Cr Orr said that an 80km/hr limit would be relocated north as the upgrade of works progressed.
"To date, this has not happened, and the speed sign remains south of East Arm Road," he said.
"Since the original motion, the section of road between East Arm Road and Industry Road has been upgraded, except for the Glen Road Intersection."
"Industry Road from the previous Dalrymple Road intersection had the default speed limit of 100km/h for sealed rural roads due to no speed limit sign being posted."
"The recent upgrade of Dalrymple Road/ Industry Road has transformed the road as one road, making it confusing for motorists, as to what speed limit applies, 80km/h as sign posted or the default speed limit.
This motion would make a consistent speed limit of 100km/h from the Dalrymple Road/ East Tamar Hwy intersection to the Industry Road/ Bridport Road intersection, he said.
However George Town councillors were not in agreement about the nature of the motion with Councillor Tim Harris suggesting it may be time to increase the speed limit to 100 km/h.
The motion was revised to instead review the speed limit of Industry road and Dalrymple Road with a recommended review reported back to the council.
George Town Mayor Greg Kieser said the motion asked for council to conduct a safety audit of Industry and Dalrymple roads and the council will then workshop the recommendations that come back from that independent inspection.
The motion passed unanimously.
In 2020 George Town Council started bridge-widening works along Industry Road near the Dalrymple Road intersection.
