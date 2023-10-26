Tasmania's Islands to be well represented at major Launceston meet

They are 350 kilometres apart, one sits off the north-east coast of mainland Tasmania, the other off the north-west, but both will be prominent at the Launceston meeting on Friday night.
One is known for its rugged beauty, while the other is best known for its cheese and seafood.
Our two most iconic islands, Flinders and King, are both represented, with the feature race being the Flinders Island Cup, with one of the race favourites likely to be the equine version named King Island, who is chasing a winning hat-trick.
The Flinders Island Cup meeting is a fundraising event supporting awareness of Neuroendocrine Cancer.
King Island, a winner of six races, was originally purchased with hopes of winning the King Island Cup, but since being in the Angela Brakey stable, he has far exceeded those expectations.
"He's done a really good job, he does have issues; his body is a bit fickle at times, but we've learnt to manage that, so if we keep that right, he runs really well," the trainer said.
"He's a horse that just has to be ridden forward at a high cruising speed, he hates being back, he hates being cluttered up amongst horses so we will just stick to that formula and see what happens."
King Island has drawn barrier seven in a field of 10, and he will be ridden by apprentice Chelsea Baker, who has had five rides on the 7YO gelding for three wins, a third and a fourth.
"Chelsea gets on really well with him, it's a really tough race, and he's back in distance, but if he can sustain a good tempo, he should be right up there in the mix.
"With him, I've just got to let him tell me how he is and how his body is, but while he's feeling well, I think we've just got to keep racing him.
"It would be nice to get his rating up and get him into a race like the Sheffield Cup and get him out to the 1880m, but I'm not sure if 1400m or 1600m is more his go, so we will just take it step by step."
King Island is the only starter for the Brakey stable on Friday night.
This meeting coincides with the Cox Plate eve meeting in Melbourne which proved to be very popular last year. The first of nine races is at 5.26pm with Matt Reid live hosting on TasracingTV.
