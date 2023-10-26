The Examinersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Tasmania's Islands to be well represented at major Launceston meet

By Colin McNiff
October 26 2023 - 3:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

They are 350 kilometres apart, one sits off the north-east coast of mainland Tasmania, the other off the north-west, but both will be prominent at the Launceston meeting on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.