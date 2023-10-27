A ground-breaking season: What were Tasmania's top AFL moments of 2023?

This year will remembered as a monumental one in Tasmanian football, with history being made on and off the field.
Almost a month since Collingwood won the 2023 AFL premiership, The Examiner takes a look at the biggest moments in what's been a massive year.
After a year out of the AFL system, Liam Jones made a successful return to the big time with a strong season at the Western Bulldogs.
Returning to the team he was initially drafted to in 2010 before moving to Carlton from 2015-2021, North Hobart product Jones played 18 games, only missing through a broken arm suffered in round 14.
The 32-year-old announced his retirement from the game in 2021, citing personal reasons after his vaccination status became public a week before his decision.
He spent 2022 with QAFL team Palm Beach Currumbin and slotted straight back into AFL life this season, earning high praise from Fox Footy's David King.
"He's a total star, his intercept work is just ridiculous, what he's able to do in terms of supporting his teammates is terrific."
Two Tasmanians made their debut at the AFL level this season, with Lachlan Cowan and Sam Banks playing their first games for Carlton and Richmond respectively.
A second-round draft pick last year, Cowan played the first six games of the Blues' season before spending time injured and in the VFL.
The North-West Coast product, who spent the 2022 season at North Launceston, was recalled for round 19 and will remain at the Blues until at least 2026 after inking a two-year extension before his first game.
He averaged 9.9 disposals, seven kicks, 2.9 marks, and 1.9 tackles per game in his first season, while Banks played six games and averaged 13.6 disposals in his debut season.
Drafted with pick 29 of the 2021 draft, the 20-year-old had to wait for his shot at the big time but did not look out of place with an 18-disposal game against Hawthorn in his third outing.
Banks hails from Whitefoord, a small town 25 kilometres south-east of Oatlands with only 59 people, following in the footsteps of Australian Football Hall of Fame legend Royce Hart, who played 187 games for the Tigers in the '60s and '70s.
This season was easily the career-best for Longford product Chayce Jones.
Relishing a new role on the wing, he amassed 28 touches in the Crows' Gather Round match against Carlton and played a crucial part in their round-three win over Port Adelaide.
"It's a bit of a change but it's also not too different for me as I've played a little bit of that role at AFL level but I'm really enjoying it and loving it at the moment," Jones told The Examiner before the Crows' round-six game at UTAS Stadium.
"They've been really happy and they know how much I work and want it."
Jones averaged 17.4 disposals per game in 2023, almost five disposals more than his previous best season and his career average.
His fellow 2018 draftee Tarryn Thomas also added some new career highs this season, recording new statistical bests for kicks, handballs and tackles.
After a delayed start to the season, Thomas finished off 2023 with a bang. He had 16 handballs in round 21, 18 kicks in round 23 and nine tackles in round 24 - all new milestones for the 23-year-old.
As they say, all good things must come to an end and that was the case for three Tasmanians this season.
Leading the pack of retirements was Jack Riewoldt, drawing curtains on a 347-game, 787-goal career.
On top of that, the 34-year-old has won three premierships, been named in three All-Australians and won three Coleman Medals.
"I am ready for the next chapter, and I think the club is ready to regenerate and find a new path forward," Riewoldt said.
"I never thought my journey would get this far or that I would be a part of anything like what I have been. But I am so thankful for everyone who has played a part."
Also announcing their retirements were Aaron Hall (161 games) and Andrew Phillips (82 games).
Collingwood winning the 2023 AFL premiership meant several Tasmanians were in the thick of things.
All three regions were represented in the Pies' win, with Hobart's Jeremy Howe and Burnie's Brody Mihocek on-field and George Town's Brendon Bolton a member of the coaching staff.
The premiership marked the pinnacle of a fantastic career journey for Mihocek, who was overlooked at several drafts before being picked up from Port Melbourne in the VFL.
He also enjoyed a career-best season, kicking 47 goals, while teammate Howe came back from a horrific arm injury suffered in round one.
While Brisbane were defeated on the big stage, Queenstown's Chris Fagan became the oldest coach to make a grand final.
Could anything else be number one?
Although it's one of the more contentious issues in Tasmania at the moment - getting an AFL licence was massive news for the state.
Several key developments have happened over the course of the year, with Gill McLauchlan announcing Tasmania's licence on May 3, Grant O'Brien being announced as inaugural chair on July 6 and the board being unveiled on September 12.
O'Brien leads the board with Kath McCann, James Henderson, Alastair Lynch, Alicia Leis, Roger Curtis, Laura McBain, Graeme Gardner and Kathy Schaefer joining him, while recently-retired Riewoldt was hired as the first employee of the club.
