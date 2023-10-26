The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian hospitality industry celebrated at Plough Inn

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
October 27 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Plough Inn Licence Peter Goss has said the pub's youth policy was so successful, young people could now run his business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.