Tasmanian hospitality industry celebrated at Plough Inn

Plough Inn Licence Peter Goss has said the pub's youth policy was so successful, young people could now run his business.
Members of the Plough Inn were joined by Premier Jeremy Rockliff on Thursday to celebrate contributions the hospitality industry made towards Tasmania.
It follows the Plough Inn's recent triple win in the Tasmanian Hospitality Awards for Excellence, for Best Sports Bar, Best Outdoor Experience and Hotel/Pub Tavern of the Year - Metro.
Plough Inn Licencee Peter Goss said when they began three years ago, they opened with a "youth policy" to employ teenagers and build them up in the hospitality sector.
"Now they're sort of at the stage where they can run the business," Mr Goss said.
"We've made jobs, and we've made a place for people to come and enjoy themselves and spend time to catch up with friends."
He said their win at the hospitality awards was a result of everyone's hard work.
"We put in a lot of time into going in the awards and I tell my staff, you've got to believe in what you do," Mr Goss said.
"We believe that we had the best sports bar, the best rooftop and the best overall hotel experience.
"I think that belief that we've had is definitely showing."
Recent visitor data showed Tasmania welcomed 1.28 million visitors for the year ending June 2023, with visitors spending $3.853 billion in the state.
Mr Rockliff said eight per cent of people of all employment were employed by the hospitality sector in Tasmania.
"That is significant when you consider that the hospitality sector puts $700 million into the Tasmanian economy, and particularly rural and regional Tasmania," Mr Rockliff said.
