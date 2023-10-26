Crash survivor drank eight cans of beer in dark paddock after rolling ute

A dairy farm manager whose car rolled four times and who broke the tibia and fibula bones in his leg told the Launceston Magistrates Court that he drank eight cans of beer after the crash.
Shane Leigh Webb, 36, of Broadmeadows who did not have a lawyer pleaded not guilty to a count of exceeding 0.05. on July 22, 2022 and gave evidence in a hearing.
Police allege a blood test taken at the Launceston General Hospital recorded a reading of 0.139.
Police prosecutor Andrew Gillard asked paramedic Daniel Tree about his attendance at the crash site on Adelphi Rd near Whitemore in northern Tasmania.
Mr Tree said when he arrived at 12.25am he saw a utility on its wheels in a paddock.
He said Mr Webb was trapped in his car with lower leg and shoulder injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.
"Was he able to leave the car," Mr Gillard asked.
"No," Mr Tree said.
Mr Tree said he had seen a number of XXXX beer cans in the car and on the ground outside the car and the patient smelt of alcohol.
He said the tibia and fibula were fractured and he required a sideways extraction to get into the ambulance.
He said in his professional opinion the patient was affected by alcohol.
Constable Christopher Sydes said when he arrived Mr Webb was in the vehicle being extracted by emergency services using the jaws of life.
He said it appeared the vehicle struck the Armco railing of abridge and then a concrete pole before rolling into the paddock.
He said it was procedure to order that a blood test be taken in the event of a crash in which a person was injured and there was a reasonable belief that alcohol was involved.
Senior Constable Nicholas Crawford said he found 4-5 cans of beer in and around the vehicle.
Body worn camera footage showed a XXXX carton on the back of the ute.
The court heard a blood sample was taken at 2.44am at the LGH. It was analysed by Forensic Science Services Tasmania.
Mr Webb told magistrate Evan Hughes that he had no evidence to present but wanted to have his say.
Mr Webb said he had consumed two cans with workmates after finishing work and left to buy dinner at Longford via a back road about 8pm.
He said a cow loomed onto the road causing him to swerve suddenly and hit the railing of the bridge.
He said he counted the four rolls of the car before it landed on its wheels. He estimated it occurred at 8.30pm.
Mr Webb said he managed to get the door open and crawl around the car trying to find his phone.
He said he drank about eight can of beer before finding his phone and ringing his grandmother at 11.45pm.
"I skulled the alcohol to calm my nerves and because of the shock and pain," he said.
Under cross examination Mr Webb denied the account was a lie.
"No I did get out of the car," he said.
"I knew youse (sic) wouldn't believe me."
He denied that his phone was in his pocket and that he didn't have to search for it.
"You did not drink after the crash?," Mr Gillard asked.
"Yes I did," Mr Webb said.
"You drank before the crash?" Mr Gillard asked.
"No I did not," he said.
The court heard that Mr Webb spent two weeks in the LGH.
Mr Webb did not call any witnesses to give evidence saying they did not want to come to court.
He agreed that he had not sought any independent report on his blood alcohol content.
Mr Hughes adjourned the case for decision on December 1 at 2.15pm.
