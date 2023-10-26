The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Law that punishes beggars with six months prison need changing, Greens say

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
October 26 2023 - 3:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After a failed attempt five years ago, Tasmanian Greens said they would introduce another bill seeking to decriminalise begging in Tasmania. File picture
After a failed attempt five years ago, Tasmanian Greens said they would introduce another bill seeking to decriminalise begging in Tasmania. File picture

Green politicians will introduce a bill next week aimed at decriminalising begging which they say could help Tasmanians facing homelessness and poverty amid a housing and costs crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.