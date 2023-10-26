It's alive! Science meets art in UTAS exhibition: SCOBY Bear

What do you get when you cross the science of fermentation with the art of creating?
For University of Tasmania PhD candidate and artist Sonja Hindrum, she got SCOBY Bear.
SCOBY, which stands for symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast, is an ingredient used in the fermentation of kombucha, but Ms Hindrum found another use for it in her PhD project.
"Most people are familiar with kombucha tea, and if you're home brewing kombucha, you end up with SCOBY that grows on top," Ms Hindrum said.
"It's actually a bacterial cellulose as opposed to a plant based cellulose which we're familiar with, which is like paper."
From this home-grown material, Ms Hindrum stitched together the skin into a 10 centimetre tall teddy bear, with more on the way.
SCOBY is the focus of Ms Hindrum's PhD research around material affordance, and understanding what the material can do.
"In this case it was allowing the material to to grow into pattern shapes, to then eliminate many steps of production," Ms Hindrum said.
"If we're looking at traditional steps of production with a plant based cellulose; you grow the cotton or the tree, harvest it into paper or weave it and turn it into cotton," she said.
"In this case, it's six weeks."
Perhaps the most unique thing about SCOBY Bear is that he is "alive."
"When I point out that it's actually still alive and it's in a state of hibernation because it's yeast; that also gets a really impressive reaction," Ms Hindrum said.
She said she had a series of bears growing as part of her PhD.
"This exhibition really was about showcasing a future prototype, and sort of celebrating the little teddy bear you can grow in six weeks," she said.
UTAS director of academy gallery Malcom Bywaters said Ms Hindrum's work was the "cross communication between the arts and sciences."
"It's fabulous to be able to showcase to the wider public what her creative research, the mixture of the science and the arts, is actually producing," Dr Bywaters said.
SCOBY currently sits in a display case at the River's Edge building carefully watching over students until December 4, and can be seen photographed at the Loose Goose cafe.
