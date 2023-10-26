League's early benchmarks ready to go head-to-head in early showdown

The Tasmanian Cricket League will get an early taste of top-tier action as Hadspen host Evandale Panthers on Saturday.
Both sides are undefeated from their two games, with the home side having conceded the least amount of runs (257) and the Panthers scoring the most (479).
Leading the Chieftains' bowling line-up has been Faheem Khan, taking seven wickets at a remarkable average of 4.43.
"He just does what you ask, he bowls to his field, he bowls stump-to-stump and he does a fair bit with it," coach Tristan Weeks said.
"He's been very consistent, he's very accurate with what he wants to do and he's been phenomenal so far."
Weeks said the Panthers' top order will be key wickets for his side, with Jonty Manktelow (131 runs), Grant Davern (105) and Mark Cooper (83) leading the competition's run-scoring.
"They've started the season pretty well as well, so it's essentially two top sides going at it," Weeks said.
"I'm excited for the boys to stand up against a quality outfit and see if their batters can stand up to our quality bowling."
Manktelow, who is the Panthers' captain-coach, praised his openers Davern and Cooper for setting a strong platform for him to come in batting at number three.
"When I've come into bat we've been 1-120 and 1-80, so to have Coops come into the team, him and Dav are working really well together, getting us off to a good start," Manktelow said.
"It just makes things easier for me to come out because I can just play the way that I want to play and know that even if I did get out or we have a bit of a collapse - we've got that depth all the way through our batting order."
He said his side are eager to take on the new-look Hadspen side, who have made two changes for the clash.
Stan Tyson and Adrian Hinds are unavailable, with Latrobe Cricket Club life member Paul Dickson to debut for the Chieftains as Alex Diprose also returns.
Rickie Wells returns for Evandale, with Kavindu Akalanka making way.
For the second week in a row, Legana will be looking to get their first full game in as they host Trevallyn.
Washed out just four overs into last week's game, the Durhams will be without former captain Dylan Sharman, while Trevallyn return from the bye and welcome back skipper Matthew Kerrison.
ACL also welcome back a former skipper for their clash against Longford, with Shaun Woods returning to the line-up.
Coach Troy Huggins is hopeful for continued improvement after a tough start to the season, while Longford are shooting for their first win of the year as they travel to Uni Oval.
