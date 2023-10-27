Bass Strait wind energy a game changer for Tasmania

Supplying Tasmania with green offshore wind energy has taken another step forward with this week's announcement that consultation has opened for a zone in Bass Strait, off Northern Tasmania.
This proposed offshore wind zone is about 20km offshore at closest point and has the potential to generate 30 gigawatts of electricity, which is enough to power about 20 million homes.
This means more regional job, increased business opportunities and we know more supply means cheaper electricity prices for Tasmanians.
While Tasmania can proudly state that it is currently 100 self-sufficient in renewable energy, we have a legislated goal to double our capacity by 2040 and offshore wind energy will help us achieve that.
We have a growing population and a growing economy that will require additional future energy supply to create the jobs and industries of the future.
The Rockliff Liberal Government is committed to promoting and developing Tasmania's ocean and tidal renewable energy resources under the Tasmanian Renewable Energy Action Plan.
Tasmania is ideally placed to support the development of offshore wind energy leveraging our world class wind resource and our existing interconnector experience with Basslink and the proposed Marinus Link.
We also have world-leading international marine experience with the Australian Maritime College and the Blue Economy CRC, both based in Launceston, which have named Bass Strait as one of the top options for offshore wind energy generation in the country.
The Rockliff Liberal Government knows that major renewable projects are vitally important if we are going to keep growing our economy and for access to affordable, reliable and clean energy in our State and keeping downward pressure on electricity prices.
During December there will be several public consultation sessions from Bridport through to Burnie, and also on Flinders Island so people can learn more about the zones.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.