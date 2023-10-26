Home based UTAS sleep study aims to find prevalence of sleep disorder

What if you acted out your dreams in your sleep?
Isolated REM sleep behaviour disorder (iRBD) occurs while someone is dreaming, where they become physical such as kicking or punching during their sleep.
It's what sleep scientist from University of Tasmania Sam Bramich is investigating, to find out the prevalence of the disorder in Tasmania and its links to neuro-degenerative diseases.
Launceston study participant Wendy Merrington experiences the condition, and said she's had a couple of episodes over recent years.
"I guess the most awkward one was on a plane, and I've obviously fallen asleep and was dreaming that I was changing the screen in front of me," Ms Merrington said.
"But when I woke up, there was no screen there; my neighbours were looking at me very strangely."
She said other experiences involved dreams where she was running, only to wake up with her legs kicking out.
The disorder is difficult to diagnose and very little is known about how many people have the condition, according to Ms Bramich.
"This part of our project involves going into people's homes to perform sleep studies in the comfort of their own home, to see whether they do have isolated REM sleep behaviour disorder," Ms Bramich said.
"We're also going to do a few motor and memory assessments with them to see if there's any changes that are associated with the disorder."
She said 80 per cent of people with iRBD would go on to develop Parkinson's disease or dementia later in life.
"We're trying to pick it up early so that we have an opportunity to diagnose it earlier and intervene in some way to hopefully change the trajectory of the disease," she said.
Sleep study data will be collected over the next two years, and the study will follow participants over the next five to 10 years to detect motor or memory changes that may influence the development of Parkinson's or dementia.
Ms Bramich said over 3000 Tasmanians had contributed to online screening questionnaires.
"From that we think we have about 260 people who may have iRBD but in order to diagnose it, we've got to do a sleep study," Ms Bramich said.
Ms Merrington said she had mixed feelings about finding the condition.
"I hope she does find that I have it, and then she can actually have proof," Ms Merrington said.
"On the other hand, I hope I don't have it, because that increases my chances of having Parkinson's or dementia in the future.
"But either way it's helping towards the research."
