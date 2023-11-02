The Examinersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Generations of fun: Newstead Athletics Club to celebrate 90th anniversary

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated November 2 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It brings Vicky Gunn great pride that her family's involvement with Newstead Athletics Club spans three generations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.