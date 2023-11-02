Generations of fun: Newstead Athletics Club to celebrate 90th anniversary

It brings Vicky Gunn great pride that her family's involvement with Newstead Athletics Club spans three generations.
She and her husband Robert, who are long-time members of the Launceston-based club, got their children Charles and Alice into the sport.
Charles met his wife Helene through running and along with their kids Isobel, 9, and Freddie, 7, they are all involved with Newstead cross-country events.
Alice now lives on the mainland with her young family who also enjoy running.
Newstead, Northern Tasmania's oldest athletics club and the second-oldest in the state, are celebrating their 90th anniversary with a celebratory dinner on Saturday, November 11.
The club has had numerous names in the past, including Newstead Amateur Athletic Club and Newstead Harrier Club before changing to its current title in 2012.
In the beginning, running events were held around the Newstead Hotel which was surrounded by paddocks.
The club currently has 180 members competing in track and field and cross-country.
Gunn, who highlighted the club's family-friendly environment, said having the event on November 11 had personal significance.
"I happened to look up one of my paper clippings and that (date) was one of my first runs back in 1972," she said.
"At the time, it was Newstead women's athletics club and there was a men's Newstead as well and I believe the men ran as Newstead Hotel as their base."
Gunn said Tassie athletics icon Fay Denholm and Denholm's mother were critical to the development of the women's club.
The Newstead stalwart said when she started athletics the club did track and field at York Park which she described as beautiful to run on.
Vice-president and life member Susan McClenaghan spoke of the importance of acknowledging the milestone.
"It's a celebration of history and also a celebration of the future because the club could well have folded back in 2014," she said.
"Particularly the cross-country, it's very family-focused and (about) trying to get everybody to compete.
"As everybody knows these days, administration of clubs is hard, everybody wants to go out and play their game but they don't necessarily want to become involved on the admin side.
"The fact we've managed to keep the club going all this time is an achievement."
She said it was an opportunity to celebrate all the athletes, no matter the level they have competed at.
On the Sunday following the dinner, there will be a multi-event masterclass with decathlete Steve Cain, who represented Australia at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, and shot putter Todd Hodgetts.
The latter has represented the nation at three Paralympics and won gold in the men's shot put F20 in London in 2012.
Newstead heptathlete Annabelle Cook, 14, is set to benefit from the session.
"I'm looking forward to learning new skills and being able to improve my performance," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.