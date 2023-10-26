The Examiner
Patient waiting for treatment overdoses at Tasmanian hospital

Matt Maloney
Matt Maloney
October 26 2023
A parliamentary committee was established in August to look at the issues behind ambulance ramping at state hospitals, bed block and emergency department pressures.
A Launceston General Hospital health worker says waiting times for emergency department patients to be treated were the worst they had been in 15 years, leading to severe discomfort and near-fatal outcomes.

