Motorcyclist in serious condition after overnight crash, White Hills

A motorcycle rider is in a serious condition after a crash on Blessington Road about 4.50pm on Wednesday, October 25.
Police were called to the serious crash in White Hills about 4.50pm yesterday, after reports a rider had gone off the road.
Police said the rider was taken to the Launceston General Hospital by ambulance, and later transported to the Royal Hobart Hospital with serious head injuries.
Investigations into the crash are ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact police on 131 444.
