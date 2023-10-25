The Examiner
Motorcyclist in serious condition after overnight crash, White Hills

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 26 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 10:58am
Police have reported a man is in serious condition after a motorcycle crash on Wednesday, October 25, in White Hills. File picture
A motorcycle rider is in a serious condition after a crash on Blessington Road about 4.50pm on Wednesday, October 25.

